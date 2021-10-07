comscore Twitch confirms massive data breach, said a hacker accessed company's servers
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Twitch confirms massive data breach, said a hacker accessed company's servers
News

Twitch confirms massive data breach, said a hacker accessed company's servers

Gaming

Twitch game-streaming company confirms massive data breach. Twitch said that a hacker accessed the company's servers. "We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this," the company wrote on Twitter.

  • Published: October 7, 2021 5:19 PM IST
twitch

Amazon-owned Twitch game-streaming company confirms massive data breach. Twitch said that a hacker accessed the company’s servers. “We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this,” the company wrote on Twitter. The company further said, “we will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.” Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

According to The Verge, Twitch admitted a hacker was able to access data that was mistakenly exposed to the internet “due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party”. Also Read - Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream Amazon Prime Video content with friends

The company said it has “no indication that login credentials have been exposed” and that “full credit card numbers were not exposed”. Also Read - Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

As per the report, hackers have so far leaked data that includes source code for the company’s streaming service, an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios, and details of creator payouts.

An anonymous poster on the 4chan messaging board released a 125GB torrent earlier today, which they claim includes the entirety of Twitch and its commit history.

The leak has been labelled as “part one,” suggesting that there could be more to come.

While personal information like creator payments is included, this initial leak doesn’t appear to include passwords, addresses or email accounts of Twitch users.

Instead, the leaker appears to have focused on sharing Twitch’s own company tools and information, rather than code that would include personal accounts.

According to Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Check Point Software Technologies, India and SAARC, anytime source code gets leaked it’s not good and potentially disastrous.

“It opens a gigantic door for evil doers to find cracks in the system, lace malware and potentially steal sensitive information. I strongly recommend all Twitch users to exercise caution in the near-term ahead as cyber attacks are on the rise,” Balasubramanian said.

Candid Wuest, Acronis VP of Cyber Protection Research, said that leaked data could contain nearly the full digital footprint of Twitch, making it one of the most severe data breaches of late.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 7, 2021 5:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more
Photo Gallery
Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more
Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Photo Gallery

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Best fasting apps (Android) to try this Navratri: My Diet Coach, HealthifyMe, Health Tap, more

Apps

Best fasting apps (Android) to try this Navratri: My Diet Coach, HealthifyMe, Health Tap, more

Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

Mobiles

Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

Uttar Pradesh govt parts with Wheebox for online exam process

News

Uttar Pradesh govt parts with Wheebox for online exam process

Twitch confirms massive data breach, said a hacker accessed company's servers

Gaming

Twitch confirms massive data breach, said a hacker accessed company's servers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Best fasting apps (Android) to try this Navratri: My Diet Coach, HealthifyMe, Health Tap, more

Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

Uttar Pradesh govt parts with Wheebox for online exam process

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitch confirms massive data breach, said a hacker accessed company's servers

Gaming

Twitch confirms massive data breach, said a hacker accessed company's servers
E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

Gaming

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect
Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends

Entertainment

Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends
Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Gaming

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers
Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer

Gaming

Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI में अब मिलेगा पबजी मोबाइल वाला मजा, गेम में जुड़ रहे हैं ढेरों पुराने मोड

जी डिजिटल ने BGR Gaming Awards 2021 का किया शानदार आयोजन

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: इन रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए फ्री में पाएं कई आइटम्स

अमेजन ने उतारी Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, 6499 रुपये में मिलेगा सिनेमा जैसा फील

Free Fire के तीन 'अनरेटेड' कैरेक्टर जो रखते हैं DJ Alok जैसा दबदबा

Latest Videos

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं

News

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं
Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India

Reviews

Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India
Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features

News

Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features
AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more
Photo Gallery
Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more
Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Photo Gallery

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more
Best fasting apps (Android) to try this Navratri: My Diet Coach, HealthifyMe, Health Tap, more

Apps

Best fasting apps (Android) to try this Navratri: My Diet Coach, HealthifyMe, Health Tap, more
Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

Mobiles

Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage
Uttar Pradesh govt parts with Wheebox for online exam process

News

Uttar Pradesh govt parts with Wheebox for online exam process

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers