Twitter recorded 1 billion gaming tweets in 2018; PUBG and Fortnite among the most tweeted games

The most tweeted about was the role-playing mobile game Fate/Grand Order.

  Published: January 28, 2019 9:02 AM IST
PUBG night mode

Image Credit: PUBG / YouTube

Micro-blogging site Twitter has recorded 1 billion gaming tweets from people around the world discussing game titles and cheering on their favourite esports teams in 2018. Japan topped the list of regions that tweeted the most about games and gaming last year followed by the US, UK, France, Korea, Spain, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Germany, Rishi Chadha, Head of Gaming Content Partnerships at Twitter wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.

The most tweeted about was the role-playing mobile game Fate/Grand Order while battle games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) also making it big in the list. “Fans of gaming around the globe came to Twitter throughout the year to join a community of passionate, like-minded fanatics all year long,” Chadha added.

Along with online gamers, esport fans also kept close tabs on their favourite players on the platform. On Twitter, while esport franchises like FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming and Cloud9 made it to the top American professional “Call of Duty” player– Seth Abner — received the most number of tweet mentions in 2018 along with other renowned players of other games.

“While Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) netted nearly 15 million Tweets on the platform, several other major events around the globe like Tokyo Game Show 2018, The Game Awards 2018, TwitchCon 2018 and others also got fans tweeting,” Chadha said. Throughout last year, the micro-blogging site gave people a lot of information on popular games as well as on gaming personalities.

“Twitter and The Game Awards also introduced the first-ever #TwitterGamingAward, celebrating the moments that generated the best conversation on Twitter in 2018,” the post noted. Twitter plans on bringing more creators, video and gaming conversations on the platform in 2019. “Gaming and esports is happening on Twitter. Keep an eye on @TwitterGaming to stay close to all the news and action,” Chadha added.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 9:02 AM IST

