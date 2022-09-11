comscore Assassin's Creed Mirage, mobile game, and more revealed at Ubisoft's Forward event
Ubisoft announces a host of AC projects: Assassin's Creed Mirage, a new mobile game, and more

Ubisoft has announced a host of new projects for its Assassin's Creed franchise. The star of the show was the Assassin's Creed Mirage that will launch in 2023.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Just as planned by Ubisoft, the company announced a host of Assassin’s Creed projects at its Ubisoft Forward event held on Saturday. To everyone’s surprise, the company didn’t just announce the Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but also revealed a couple more titles including a mobile game that will be set in China. Ubisoft will be also offering a game located in Japan. In addition to this, a Live action Netflix series based on the game is also poised to launch later. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Mirage announced, more details to emerge next week

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer, Key game elements

Starting with the most exciting one, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which may not take too long to reach your computers. The title is planned for 2023 and be set in Baghdad. Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer that gives us an idea of what to expect. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

The trailer confirms that we will finally go back to the roots and see more stealth and parkour that we deserve. The game will feature the male protagonist Basim roaming in Baghdad. Interestingly, we may see a female character too as hinted by the trailer. The game will be set 20 years before the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Valhalla to get its last DLC

While Ubisoft has almost entirely revealed a new game, what about the currently available Valhalla? Well, the studio has announced that AC Valhalla will get a final DLC named “The Last Chapter.”

New AC Mobile game set in China, Netflix game

In addition to this, Ubisoft has confirmed that a mobile game will soon launch that will be set in China. Codenamed Assassin’s Creed Jade, it will allow players to customize characters. Moreover, there’s another title codenamed Assassin’s Creed Red which will be set in Japan.

The company is also working on an Assassin’s Creed game for the Netflix platform. However, there are no concrete details about it as of yet.

New AC live-action Netflix series

Talking about Netflix, there’s good news for popcorn lovers and AC fans. Ubisoft has announced that an Assassin’s Creed live-action series will be released. It’s currently in the early stage of production and will likely take some time before it’s available to stream.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2022 11:08 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 11, 2022 11:08 AM IST
