Ubisoft brings back Prince of Persia with For Honor Limited-Time Event

This Prince of Persia crossover event called Blades of Persia is now live on For Honor.

  • Published: March 13, 2020 5:11 PM IST
Prince of Persia For Honor crossover event

One of the most popular franchise from Ubisoft has been its Prince of Persia line of games. Ubisoft stopped making the Prince of Persia games when it’s Assassin’s Creed franchise took off and soared into the stars. But the demand for a good Prince of Persia game again never truly went away. And now it seems Ubisoft is looking back at this series and it’s potential again. Recently Ubisoft announced that it is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room.

And now Ubisoft’s game For Honor is getting a Prince of Persia Limited-Time Event. This crossover event called Blades of Persia is now live on For Honor. It will continue until April 2 as a special game mode on For Honor. It brings revamped menus and new cosmetic loot that reflects the event’s theme.

The new mode is called Ruler of Time and it brings Heroes to the transformed Harbor map for a sand creature-infested Dominion match. Periodically, the Prince will step out of a tornado of sand wielding unique powers granted by the Dagger of Time. He will hunt and attack players, regardless of which side they’re on. After the first week of the event, the Ruler of Time mode will transform. The Harbor map will undergo another big change, and the Prince will transform into Dark Prince. Ubisoft will share more details closer to the start of Chapter 2, which begins March 19.

In addition to the new mode, Blades of Persia adds 26 new weapons to loot from battles until April 2. A free Event Pass enables players to also earn 30 tiers of gear and loot including a new battle outfit, emblem outline, ornaments, and a Sand Mood effect. Players can also purchase two new illustrious outfits – Ratash and Sandwraith – from the in-game store, as well as a new execution used by the Prince and Dark Prince in combat.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 5:11 PM IST

