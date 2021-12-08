comscore Ubisoft brings NFTs as 'Digits' to AAA games starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Ubisoft brings NFTs as 'Digits' to AAA games starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft announces Ubisoft Quartz platform for playable NFTs or Digits in AAA games; launched in beta with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for Windows PC, the NFTs will be released as part of 'limited Editions, each composed of a fixed number of cosmetic items.'

With EA, Square Enix, Zynga announcing their interest in blockchain and NFTs, Ubisoft joins the bandwagon by officially getting into the NFTs. The developer on Tuesday announced that NFTs are coming to its Ghost Recon Breakpoint in beta on Windows as unique, collectible, in-world cosmetics. Also Read - Adidas laces up for metaverse, partners with Coinbase crypto exchange

Ubisoft announced a platform for this-Ubisoft Quartz said it will offer NFTs as Digits. While the non-fungible tokens have become increasingly popular and with developers announcing direct support to the blockchain tech, Ubisoft seems to be trying to stay ahead in the game. Also Read - Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies, will submit Bill soon

Ubisoft Quartz, the platform for playable NFTs in AAA games

As mentioned Ubisoft has announced this new platform for players that will help them acquire Digits/NFTs. Launched in beta with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for Windows PC, the NFTs will be released as part of ‘limited Editions, each composed of a fixed number of cosmetic items.’ Also Read - Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

While NFTs are criticised for their negative impact on the environment, Ubisoft calls Digits to be energy-efficient as Quartz Platform uses Tezos a proof-on-stake consensus blockchain mechanism that requires less energy.

“Digits are a new way to experience cosmetic items, combining the fun of playing with AAA quality assets and the thrill of owning NFTs that represent unique, collectible pieces of Ubisoft game worlds. Digits are collectible in-game vehicles, weapons, and pieces of equipment that offer players unprecedented ways to connect with and enjoy more value from the games they love,” the developer mentioned in the official post.

The developer will offer a ‘fixed number’ of items, and players can only get one of each Edition. Players will be able to sell Digits if they want as the NFTs are stored in blockchain. Ubisoft is providing three drops of free Digits on December 9, December 12, and December 15 in the USA, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia, and Brazil.

Who are eligible for Digits?

As per the developer, a player has to be at least 18 years old to enter the platform. One has to play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for Windows PC and reach at least XP Level 5 in the game. Notably, more drops will be made available in early 2022, as per the company.

  Published Date: December 8, 2021 9:31 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 8, 2021 9:36 AM IST

