Ubisoft could make Rainbow Six Siege a free to play game

It seems that Ubisoft may make Rainbow Six Siege a free to play one sometime soon according to game director Leroy Athanassoff.

  • Published: February 26, 2020 10:50 AM IST
First person shooter Rainbow Six Siege has been one of Ubisoft’s most successful games. But the game has been a paid one with a yearly subscription model for those that want all the operators and benefits of the year. And now it seems that the company may make the game a free to play one sometime soon. Game director Leroy Athanassoff spoke to PC Gamer and said that the team is all for the idea but there are some hurdles to be met first.

“You need certain features ready to be a good and successful free-to-play game,” said Athanassoff. What he is referring to here is the problem of ‘Smurfing’ which essentially refers to the cases where a high skill player would create a new account to be matched with new players to the game. This results in a game where the high skill player dominates the new players of the game. And this in turn creates an aversion for the game among the new players.

Ubisoft feels this is a problem because the game right now usually takes a while to assign an appropriate rank to new players. The solution would be for Ubisoft to develop a system where it would quickly detect an experienced player and assign them an appropriate rank.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

“What’s important for us is that we find out as soon as possible that a player is highly skilled in the things that matter. The problem right now is that you can play a certain amount of matches with Copper players while you’re a Diamond,” Athanassoff explained. “It’s a company decision. I think on the development team we want that at some point. We want the game to be accessible to everyone,” he added.

The other problem that Ubisoft might face is the rampant increase in the number of cheaters in the game. If it were to become a free to play game, cheaters would abound who would just create another new account once one is banned.

  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 10:50 AM IST

