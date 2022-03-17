comscore Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from upcoming title, will be known as XDefiant
Ubisoft has scrubbed all mentions of the Tom Clancy name from the XDefiant branding, including from the current advertisements and iterations.

Xdefiant

(Image: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has been milking Tom Clancy’s name for over a decade now. The game development studio now seems to be ready to let go of the popular author’s name and has removed the name from its upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant. The company has announced that the game will now only be known as XDefiant. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

The company has scrubbed all mentions of the Tom Clancy name from the XDefiant branding, including from the current advertisements and iterations. Ubisoft claims to have taken this decision due to the fact that the game includes “factions from games outside of the Tom Clancy universe.” A new logo for the game with no mention of Tom Clancy has also been released. Also Read - How to download Rainbow Six Extraction via Game Pass for free

The additional factions being added to the game will be separate from the existing Tom Clancy-based units, which include the Wolves (Ghost Recon), the Echelon (Splinter Cell), the Cleaners, and the Outcasts (The Division). Also Read - Rainbow Six Extraction to release on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, Ubisoft+ coming soon to Xbox

Ubisoft announced this news, alongside a series of upcoming “Insider Sessions” for the game. During these sessions, the company will allow a small number of players to be a part of the testing sessions along with the developers of the game. It has stated that the tests would initially be limited to PC players, and will soon expand to additional platforms.

The company has not revealed any specifics as to what kind of content will be made available to testers.

How to sign up for XDefiant Insider Sessions?

To sign up for participating in the XDefiant Insider Sessions interested users can head over to the game’s official website and register. Take note, participants will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) form.

As of now, there is no exact release date for the game. It will be made available to play on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Ubisoft Connect. The game will come with crossplay capabilities at launch.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 4:21 PM IST

