Ubisoft Forward 2020 to be held today as an E3 style digital conference

Ubisoft has announced in a new press note that it will be holding a E3 style online conference called Ubisoft Forward 2020. This is an alternative to holding a press conference at the E3 which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. Ubisoft had announced that it would be holding an alternate event when the E3 was cancelled. And Ubisoft had confirmed that the Forward event will feature “exclusive game news, reveals, and more”. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege Y5S02: All we know about the upcoming season

“With physical gaming shows around the world postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ubisoft will be hosting its first digital conference, called Ubisoft Forward, on July 12 at 12PM PDT/9PM CEST (12.30PM IST). Get ready for an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more.” Writes Ubisoft in its announcement. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited time mode The Grand Larceny

The company is expected to reveal news about the delayed games. That list includes games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine. Ubisoft already gave us a short glimpse at the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That was at the Xbox Series X Gameplay reveal event. It is set to be released on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game will be released this holiday season. Also Read - Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned… #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

Last week, Xbox held its first look of gameplay on Xbox Series X live stream. The stream included first looks and trailers of a bunch of new exciting games. The Xbox stream included first look for fans at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks form a wide variety of partners across the globe and industry.

Game creators shared what they’re doing with their games on Xbox Series X. Most games have also been confirmed to that utilize Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature. This new Smart Delivery feature assures gamers that when they buy a qualifying game for their Xbox One account, it will be carried over to their Xbox Series X account.