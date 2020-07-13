comscore Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay
Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more

At Ubisoft Forward, the developer shared some of the biggest games that it has been working on.

  Published: July 13, 2020 12:48 PM IST
Far Cry 6

Parisian game developer Ubisoft just held Forward it’s first independent press conference and showcased games that it was supposed to show at the E3. At Ubisoft Forward, the developer shared some of the biggest games that it has been working on. The games it talked about include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, the new battle royale Hyper Scape, Far Cry 6, and more. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed at Ubisoft event; check gameplay and more

The company held the event at a time when it has been rocked by personnel changes. According to report, this was a result of a pervasive toxic culture at the company. There were also allegations of misconduct brought against Ubisoft employees. A total of four executives have left Ubisoft since the recent problems began. Ubisoft tweeted hours before the event, that it acknowledges the issues in the company, but won’t be discussing them at the event. And all that is used in the event is pre-recorded. Also Read - Watch Dogs 2 to be give out for free during Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward: Announcements

At Ubisoft Forward, the company official unveiled the trailer of Far Cry 6 which stars Giancarlo Esposito. The action in the game takes place on the tropical island of Yara and Esposito is the El Presidente and the main villain. Esposito is popular for playing the villain in TV shows like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Far Cry 6 is set to be available on February 18, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google’s Stadia. Also Read - Ubisoft announces Hyper Scape Battle Royale game for PC

Ubisoft previously announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and now a composite gameplay has been revealed. The game will be available on November 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia.

Ubisoft Forward also showcased the gameplay of it’s newest battle royale game Hyper Scape. The game is now available to play in open beta.

It also announced that Watch Dogs Legion will be available on October 29. Watch Dogs Legion will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia.

It also shared a new Watch Dogs Legion gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward. Ubisoft also announced that it will be holding another Forward event later into the year.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2020 12:48 PM IST

Best Sellers