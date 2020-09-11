comscore Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake announced
Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake, Fenyx Rising announced

The biggest reveal probably was the remake of the 2003 game Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Ubisoft just held it’s second Forward event for the year and it announced new games. The biggest reveal probably was the remake of the 2003 game Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Besides this Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is returning and new games like Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic and AGOS: A Game of Space were also announced. Also Read - Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is Ubisoft’s first ever full-scale remake. This apparently features a fresh approach to combat, puzzle solving and rewinding time. The new design, made with updated technology for today’s gaming systems, include new camera angles and fully remade sequences. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed at Ubisoft event; check gameplay and more

Prince in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will release worldwide on January 21, 2021. Also Read - Rare Super Mario Bros copy worth over Rs 85 lakhs becomes most expensive video game ever

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Developed by the team at Ubisoft Quebec, creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Immortals Fenyx Rising is a new IP that takes grand mythological adventure to new heights. Players will embody Fenyx, a new-winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will release worldwide on December 3 2020.

Riders Republic

Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic invites players to an exhilarating social playground, where they can experience the thrill of extreme sports in an open and densely populated world. Players will connect, compete and slay tricks through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting.

Riders Republic will release worldwide on February 25, 2021.

AGOS: A Game of Space

AGOS: A Game of Space takes players on an interstellar journey to reach a new habitable planet. Players will become the AI operating the last ship to leave a condemned Earth, guiding a group of survivors across eight unique stellar systems to find this new home.

AGOS: A Game of Space will release worldwide on October 28 2020.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

With the return of Scott Pilgrim, players will rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat ’em up game, inspired by the iconic graphic novel series and 2010 Universal Pictures film. Fans will fall in love all over again with the 8-bit animation by Paul Robertson, critically acclaimed soundtrack from Anamanaguchi, and retro cut-scenes from Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World graphic novel series.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition will be available to download Holiday 2020.

Aiden Pearce and Stormzy arrive in Watch Dogs: Legion

Today at Ubisoft’s digital press conference, Ubisoft Forward, the company unveiled exciting new content for Watch Dogs: Legion: an exclusive collaboration with award-winning British musician Stormzy, the return of an old friend, Aiden Pearce, who is playable as part of post-launch plans, and a new gameplay trailer diving into the Play-As-Anyone experience.

Watch Dogs: Legion will release worldwide on October 29, 2020.

New tracks for Just Dance 2021

Ubisoft announced nine new tracks from Just Dance 2021, the newest installment of the #1 music video game franchise of all time. Additionally, Just Dance® 2020 Season 4, It’s Showtime, is now playable.

Just Dance 2021 will launch worldwide on November 12, 2020.

Best Sellers