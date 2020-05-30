comscore Ubisoft has made Far Cry 5 free-to-play for a weekend
Far Cry 5 is now available for PC users on Uplay PC from May 29 to May 31.

Far Cry 5

Parisian game developer Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 5 is now free for this weekend. The game is now available for PC users on Uplay PC from May 29 to May 31. All players will have full access to the base game’s content for the duration of the free weekend and be able to play in co-op with any Far Cry 5 owner. New players can start pre-loading the game today, May 27 on Uplay PC. Also Read - Ubisoft unveils Asia-Pacific League for Rainbow Six Siege esports

In conjunction with this free weekend, there will be discounts up to 75 percent on all Far Cry games. These will include the PC Standard and Gold Editions until June 2 on the Ubisoft Store. Additionally, players who purchase the game during the free weekend will see all their progress carry over. Players need to visit here to register. Ubisoft allowed players to pre-load the game. Also Read - Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone in their stores

Far Cry 5 is a 2018 first-person shooter game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Toronto and published by Ubisoft. Set in America, Far Cry 5 offers players total freedom to navigate a serene-looking yet deeply twisted world as the new junior deputy of fictional Hope County, Montana. Also Read - Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

Players will find that their arrival accelerates a years-long silent coup by a fanatical doomsday cult, the Project at Eden’s Gate, igniting a violent takeover of the county. Under siege and cut off from the rest of the world, players will join forces with residents of Hope County and form the Resistance. Ubisoft recently offered Rainbow Six Siege for a free weekend as well.  The game was also available for a discount of up to 70 percent during this time and prices of the base game and its Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions. Players who accessed the free-to-play model got access to all maps, modes, and 20 legacy Operators. This offer was also only available for PC.

