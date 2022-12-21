comscore Ubisoft explains how Stadia users can get PC copies of games for free
Ubisoft has started giving free copies of Stadia games on PCs: Here’s how you can get yours

Ahead of Google sunsetting Stadia, Ubisoft has detailed how users can get a free copy of their games on their PCs. Here’s what you need to do.

  • Google Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023.
  • Ahead of the date, Ubisoft is giving free PC of its games to Stadia users.
  • Ubisoft says that unspent virtual currency won’t transfer.
Google Stadia is going to shut down on January 18, 2023. Ahead of the day starting when Google’s cloud-based gaming platform would no longer be available to gamers, Ubisoft has announced that it is giving a free of its games to Stadia players on their PCs. Also Read - Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

Ubisoft, in a blog post on its platform said that it will be providing free PC versions of all Ubisoft games bought on Stadia at no additional cost. The game developer said that these games will be automatically added to users’ library via Ubisoft Connect. This means that users will have to connect their Stadia and Ubisoft accounts in order for the transfer to take place in a hassle-free manner. Also Read - Google for India 2022: YouTube to get Courses in 2023

In addition to this, the company said that in addition to the games, the company will also be transferring the items that users may have bought on the games that come with cross-progression. With this, users will be able to play their games on their PCs or platforms of their choice right from where they left off in Stadia. In case you aren’t sure if the game that you want to transfer supports cross progression, here’s a comprehensive list. However, the company will not be transferring any virtual currency that users have in their games from Stadia to Ubisoft Connect or any other platform. That said, users can use their virtual currency to buy items on Stadia, which can then be transferred Also Read - Google for India 2022 event: Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual

Furthermore, the company says that users who have subscribed to Ubisoft+ Multi-Access through Stadia will get an email with instructions on how to sign up directly via the Ubisoft+ website. They will also receive a voucher for a free one-month subscription of Ubisoft+ access. “Players who subscribed through Ubisoft in the US can also continue streaming Ubisoft+ games via Amazon Luna, while existing subscribers outside the US will receive a discount on Ubisoft+ Multi-Access for six months,” the company wrote in its blog post.

Lastly, the company said that it is handing out one free month of GeForce NOW Priority membership to all Ubisoft customers on Stadia, which will allow them to keep streaming Ubisoft games across a wide variety of devices.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 6:41 PM IST
