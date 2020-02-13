comscore Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room
Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room

The game is titled Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, and the objective of the players would be to reach the Hourglass Chamber in the mysterious Fortress of Time.

  Published: February 13, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Prince of Persia Dagger of Time escape room game

It has been a long while since we last saw a Prince of Persia game grace our consoles and PCs. And it seems like Ubisoft is bringing back the popular game series, just not in a manner that the fans would have wanted it to. It is essentially not a new game in the series, but a VR room escape game. Ubisoft has released two other VR room escape games in the past, both of which involve the Assassin’s Creed games.

Now, it seems like it’s Prince of Persia’s turn to get the same treatment. The game is titled The Dagger of Time, and the objective of the players would be to reach the Hourglass Chamber in the mysterious Fortress of Time. This was last seen in the 2004 game Prince of Persia: Warrior Within. This objective has been set by the Empress of Time Kaileena. Players will have to face off against an evil Magi, who will throw an army of sand monsters in your path to stall your progress.

Cyril Voiron, executive producer for Ubisoft Escape Games, writes, “We added many features, like being able to play not only with two or four players, but now with three players.” Players will have to co-operate with each other to progress and solve puzzles. Like most of the Prince of Persia games, this one involves a lot of vertical puzzles, while offering the ability to pause, rewind and fast-forward time.

Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time has been developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf. This is the same studio behind the Beyond Medusa’s Gate and Escape the Lost Pyramid Assassin’s Creed VR room escape games. These games will be playable at over 300 locations around the world. Additional details about this and the details of the game can be found here on the official Ubisoft website.

  Published Date: February 13, 2020 11:37 AM IST

