comscore Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it
News

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Gaming

This is not the first time that Ubisoft is offering one of its games free, and it has done that before when the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris tragically caught fire.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 9:27 AM IST
For_Honor_Keyart_2016

Parisian game developer Ubisoft is back with its free offering of games. This time it is offering its historical action-adventure/fighting game, For Honor, for free. The offer can be availed anywhere in the world. The offer is currently available and will run until 1.30PM IST on August 29 according to the page in the US. While the UK page claims that the offer will run till August 27. This may be due to the different time zones of the two countries. But that should not make a difference of two days.

For Honor: How to get it for free

To get the game, users will have to follow the steps below.

– Log onto the Ubisoft website using your account or create one for free

– Navigate to store and then search for ‘For Honor’, or just click here.

– If you are already logged in then just hit claim from the link. Others can just add the game to their cart for no currency

– Follow the checkout procedure to add the game to your library in UPlay. (Note you might be charged a token fee or Rs 1 by Google, which will promptly be reverted)

There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

Also Read

There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

This is not the first time that Ubisoft has made one of its games free. Previously, when the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris tragically caught fire and a full blown restoration project and fund was announced, Ubisoft made such a move. The famous 900-year-old historic cathedral of Notre Dame was engulfed in flames on April 15. And for it’s reconstruction effort many known names and brands of the world have pledged funds including the likes of Apple.

Among these names was Ubisoft. It is a French game developing company that created famous lineup of games like the Prince of Persia and Assassin’s Creed series. The company announced that it would donate $564,000 towards the restoration of the famous building which it so accurately recreated in Assassin’s Creed Unity. Following this Ubisoft made Assassin’s Creed Unity which features the famous Notre Dame De Paris free to download on PC for the following week.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 9:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google
News
Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google
There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

Gaming

There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Gaming

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Honor Gamepad accessory launched at Gamescom 2019

Gaming

Honor Gamepad accessory launched at Gamescom 2019

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Gaming

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it
Gamescom 2019 opening set to feature 25 games: Geoff Keighley

Gaming

Gamescom 2019 opening set to feature 25 games: Geoff Keighley
Ubisoft reveals new Rainbow Six operators, map, elite skin and battle pass

Gaming

Ubisoft reveals new Rainbow Six operators, map, elite skin and battle pass
Rainbow Six Siege upcoming operators teased

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege upcoming operators teased
Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed Unity free following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Gaming

Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed Unity free following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

हिंदी समाचार

ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus Reveiw: एक परफेक्ट एंटरटेनमेंट पार्टी स्पीकर

Airtel ने अपने ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान के साथ मिलने वाले एडिशनल डाटा ऑफर में किये बदलाव

BSNL PV-49 प्रीपेड रिचार्ज 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी और 1GB डाटा के साथ लॉन्च

HTC Wildfire X स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

PUBG Mobile India Tour: 25 अगस्त को होंगे Jaipur Finals, घर बैठे ऐसे देखे लाइव इवेंट

News

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
News
Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared
Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

News

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google
HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

News

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India