Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Parisian game developer Ubisoft is back with its free offering of games. This time it is offering its historical action-adventure/fighting game, For Honor, for free. The offer can be availed anywhere in the world. The offer is currently available and will run until 1.30PM IST on August 29 according to the page in the US. While the UK page claims that the offer will run till August 27. This may be due to the different time zones of the two countries. But that should not make a difference of two days.

For Honor: How to get it for free

To get the game, users will have to follow the steps below.

– Log onto the Ubisoft website using your account or create one for free

– Navigate to store and then search for ‘For Honor’, or just click here.

– If you are already logged in then just hit claim from the link. Others can just add the game to their cart for no currency

– Follow the checkout procedure to add the game to your library in UPlay. (Note you might be charged a token fee or Rs 1 by Google, which will promptly be reverted)

This is not the first time that Ubisoft has made one of its games free. Previously, when the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris tragically caught fire and a full blown restoration project and fund was announced, Ubisoft made such a move. The famous 900-year-old historic cathedral of Notre Dame was engulfed in flames on April 15. And for it’s reconstruction effort many known names and brands of the world have pledged funds including the likes of Apple.

Among these names was Ubisoft. It is a French game developing company that created famous lineup of games like the Prince of Persia and Assassin’s Creed series. The company announced that it would donate $564,000 towards the restoration of the famous building which it so accurately recreated in Assassin’s Creed Unity. Following this Ubisoft made Assassin’s Creed Unity which features the famous Notre Dame De Paris free to download on PC for the following week.