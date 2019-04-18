Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed Unity free following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris which tragically caught fire a few days back now has a full blown restoration project and fund. The famous 900-year-old historic cathedral of Notre Dame was engulfed in flames on April 15. And for it’s reconstruction effort many known names and brands of the world have pledged funds including the likes of Apple. Among these names is Ubisoft, which is the most recent contributor to the cause. Ubisoft is a French game developing company that created famous lineup of games like the Prince of Persia and Assassin’s Creed series. The company has announced that it will be donating $564,000 towards the restoration of the famous building which it so accurately recreated in Assassin’s Creed Unity.

Ubisoft has also announced that its game, the Assassin’s Creed Unity which features the famous Notre Dame De Paris, is now available for free on PC for the following week. To claim the copy, people will have to log into the Ubisoft Online Store and purchase the copy for free, which will add it to the account.

Assassin’s Creed Unity is set in Paris during the French Revolution of the 18th Century. This game contains an extremely detailed version of the Notre-Dame de Paris, which had the critics of the game in ruptures back in 2014 when it was released. Assassin’s Creed has been known to use real life historical locations as references and build the world of the games around those.

The developers of the games put in a lot of research and effort in recreating the popular historical places as accurately as possible. Caroline Miousse who was one of the game’s level artists, apparently spent two years modeling the cathedral in Unity. She spoke to The Verge and said that 80 percent of her work on the game was involved in doing that. According to the report, “She pored over photos to get the architecture just right, and worked with texture artists to make sure that each brick was as it should be. She even had historians help her figure out the exact paintings that were hanging on the walls.”