Ubisoft makes Tom Clancy's The Division free to play until September 8

Tom Clancy's The Division is free to claim on the UPlay digital distribution service.

Ubisoft has announced that it is offering Tom Clancy’s The Division for free until September 7. The game is free to claim on the UPlay digital distribution service. Users that claim the game within this time can keep it forever. Tom Clancy’s The Division is an online-only action role-playing video game developed by Massive Entertainment and published in 2016 by Ubisoft. It is the game is developed for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Also Read - Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more

The Division is set in a near future New York City in the aftermath of a viral pandemic; the player, a Special Agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, is tasked with helping the group rebuild its operations in Manhattan, investigate the nature of the outbreak, and combat criminal activity in its wake. The Division is structured with elements of role-playing games, as well as cooperative and player versus player online multiplayer. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed at Ubisoft event; check gameplay and more

This is not the first time Ubisoft has offered games for free. In the previous Ubisoft Forward that took place on July 12 the developer gave away Watch Dogs 2 for free during this event. This was limited to PC and not other platforms. At Ubisoft Forward, the developer shared some of the biggest games that it has been working on. The games it talked about include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, the new battle royale Hyper Scape, Far Cry 6, and more. Also Read - Watch Dogs 2 to be give out for free during Ubisoft Forward

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

Also Read

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

The company held the event at a time when it has been rocked by personnel changes. According to report, this was a result of a pervasive toxic culture at the company. There were also allegations of misconduct brought against Ubisoft employees. A total of four executives have left Ubisoft since the recent problems began. Ubisoft tweeted hours before the event, that it acknowledges the issues in the company, but won’t be discussing them at the event. And all that is used in the event is pre-recorded.

Story Timeline

Best Sellers