Ubisoft offering Rayman Legends and other games free this month

During this time when people are locked in their houses for the coronavirus lockdown, gaming has soared. And the gaming companies are providing free games to people in an effort to make them stay home. And Ubisoft is the newest company to do so. It is currently providing the platform video game Rayman Legends for free until April 3. Users can claim this game for free if they log into their Uplay Account.

Ubisoft statement

Ubisoft has promised to follow this up with other games for the whole upcoming month. It said in a blog on its website, “We have put together a month-long series of offers, trials, and discounts to help everyone who is following health authorities’ guidance by staying at home. Whether you need a way to keep active, socialize with friends at a distance, or just stay entertained, we want to help.”

They added, “In the coming days and weeks, we’ll provide additional free offers and trials on games from some of our popular franchises, like Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, and more! Keep checking back on our free event website to get the latest news and offers.” Recently online video games shop GOG announced that it is offering up to 2,500 games at a discounted rate during this time. But what is probably a bigger attraction is that the website is also offering 27 games free of cost.

Besides GOG, Epic Games Store regularly offers free games and this week it is offering World War Z. Besides World War Z, other games that are also free this week are, Figment and Tormentor x Punisher. The developers of Candy Crush Saga, King, has announced that it is removing all timers that make players wait or pay if they fail too many levels. This is not the only game from King getting this treatment. The other games include Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and Pet Rescue Saga.