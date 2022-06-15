Ubisoft planning to announce new Assassin's Creed title reveals new free DLC

Assassin’s Creed is one of the longest-running AAA titles the gaming world has ever seen. This year will also see a lot of action from the RPG game. The game’s developer Ubisoft has made a few announcements regarding the franchise including new DLC for the existing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game as well as hints about the next big game from the makers.

New Assassin’s Creed Game

Ubisoft has unveiled that the studio will have some major announcements about the Assassin’s Creed franchise in the month of September. This could also be a brand new Assassin’s Creed title. If Ubisoft plans to announce the game in September this year, the title might see the light of the day within the next two years. Apart from this, there’s nothing much that has been revealed so far.

New DLC content

The new DLC will be expanding the game further. Valhalla already has Wrath of the Druids, Siege of Paris, and Dawn of Ragnarok. Now, there’s a new mode that has been introduced in the game and it is called Forgotten Saga. For long-standing Assassin’s Creed fans, this will be a very different experience when compared to previous Assassin’s Creed titles. The new mode is called Forgotten Saga.

The new Forgotten Saga mode will be free for all users who own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game will look very different because it will be inspired by Roguelite and it will also come with features such as perma-death, procedurally generated maps and more.

In the new mode, the protagonist of the game Eivor will enter Norse mythology realm of Niflheim. The realm is often referred to as frozen hell. Eivor will be taking on beasts of this realm to reach the daughter of Loki. The game trailer claims that players will fight, fail and learn. Every time Eivor will die, he will return with a better skill set.