Ubisoft Quartz NFT platform was under development for 4 years, but developers are as confused as users

With much fanfare, Ubisoft released its brand-new NFT tech platform Quartz. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint to be the first from the studio to have crypto-related items. But surprisingly both users and the developers are confused about the recent NFT initiative. Also Read - Matrix star Keanu Reeves thinks NFTs are a joke as 'they're easily reproducible'

Ubisoft employees are critical of the recent NFT push

As per a report from Kotaku, developers in the studio are said to have raised concerns about the recent push. The outlet managed to find messages on Ubisoft’s internal social media hub, MANA, around the confusion on NFT. “I still don’t understand the ‘problem’ being solved here,” a developer was seen mentioning on the social hub. “Is it really worth the (extremely) negative publicity this will cause?” “How can you look at private property, speculation, artificial scarcity, and egoism, then say ‘yes this is good, I want that, let’s put it in art?,” another added as per Kotaku. Also Read - Ubisoft brings NFTs as 'Digits' to AAA games starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint

While some were concerned if the new tech will be able to solve old problems, others were worried about getting mandates to start integrating NFTs into their own games, as per the report. Also Read - Adidas laces up for metaverse, partners with Coinbase crypto exchange

“I normally try to stay positive on our announcements but this one is upsetting,” a Ubisoft employee said to have mentioned in the social media hub.

With many criticizing NFTs over environmental concerns, Ubisoft had previously claimed Quartz to be based on a Tezos (crypto), that derives its value from proof-of-stake technology instead of those demanding proof of work blockchains like Ethereum. Although that’s a good start, the initiative forcing developers ‘to make them a part of the experience,’ is raising eyebrows in the company. While leading tech giants are tapping on this hot keyword, Quartz terms of use, as pointed by PCGames denotes how flawed this ‘NFT gambit is.’ Apparently, Quartz is baking under the oven for four years, but NFTs are still in the early stages of implementation at Ubisoft

The digital platform faced severe backlash from players, with some ridiculed for spending over 600 hours in the tactical shooter game just to get one NFT. While YouTube has recently taken down the dislike button, the response (all thanks to certain browser extensions) towards Ubisosft’s NFT take was all but overwhelming, with a staggering 16,000 last week post announcement. Instead of a flat curve, the number is still rising.