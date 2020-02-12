comscore Ubisoft says all old games will play on next gen PlayStation and Xbox
Ubisoft says all old games will play on next gen PlayStation and Xbox

Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, says that the ability to play old games on Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X will help the industry grow.

  • Updated: February 12, 2020 3:00 PM IST
Assassin's Creed Odyssey bird eye

We are all set for the release of the upcoming next generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony. The Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X are set to release on Holiday 2020 and will feature backward compatibility. Backward compatibility means players will be able to play old games from previous consoles on the upcoming ones. And now Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, has spoken on the matter and said that the ability to play old games will help the industry grow.

“Those consoles will be running almost all the back catalog of the previous consoles,” said Guillemot. “It will be something new in the industry, it will help the old generation to continue to be big consoles on the market in the years to come … it will actually grow the market a lot.” He was commenting on how the new consoles will benefit the gaming community. “The potential of the new consoles “is really high,” Guillemot added. “Players will be able to be very impressed by the quality of what those new consoles will bring to the market.”

Sony PlayStation 5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

EA CEO confirms that PS5 and Xbox Series X are big leap for consoles

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 2:54 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 12, 2020 3:00 PM IST

