Next Assassin's Creed and other Ubisoft projects to be revealed on September 10
News

Ubisoft schedules an event for September for the Next Assassin's Creed and other projects

Gaming

The next Assassin's Creed title and Prince of Persia remake are expected to be confirmed at the event.

Ubsoft Forward

Ubisoft has announced that it will showcase its upcoming projects on September 10 this year. At the event, the company is expected to reveal what it plans to do with the Assassin’s Creed franchise and also announce some remakes of its old projects. Here’s what to expect from the forthcoming event. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Origins can be played for free this weekend: Here's how

Here’s what to expect from Ubisoft’s September event

According to Youssef Maguid from Ubisoft, the company plans to launch multiple games and projects around the world. The special event will be held in September and will see some tidbits on some of its major projects like Assassin’s Creed. Also Read - Liked watching Uncharted? Here are the upcoming series/movies inspired by famous games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus subscription launch date announced: Check all games coming to the service

Image Credits: Ubisoft

Ubisoft is currently gearing up for two projects in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, one of them is said to offer a live multiplayer experience, while the other one is expected to be a standalone series installment. The former is codenamed ‘Infinity’ and the latter is codenamed ‘Rift.’

Apart from this, there’s no detail on both of these projects. But other than this, Ubisoft is planning to remake some of its titles. A possible Assassin’s Creed I is expected by fans. Unfortunately, the company is quiet about the same, at the moment.

Another remake or remastered game that’s expected to arrive soon is the Prince of Persia. Ubisoft has been reported to be working on its remake for some time now and that’s expected to launch sometime after April 2023.

That said, we can expect Ubisoft to tease or give us some tidbits about the remake at its September event.

Other than this, Ubisoft will be hosting a broadcast for its upcoming open-world pirate game Skull and Bones on July 7, that’s tomorrow. Along with gameplay, we can expect a release schedule for the game. Although not confirmed, some rumors suggest the game to go official in November this year.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 2:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 2:49 PM IST

Ubisoft schedules an event for September: Here's what to expect
Gaming
Ubisoft schedules an event for September: Here's what to expect
