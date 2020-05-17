comscore Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone in their stores
News

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone in their stores

Gaming

Ubisoft sues Google and Apple for the distribution of Area F2 game, which as per the company claims, is practically a copy of Rainbow Six Siege.

  • Published: May 17, 2020 12:11 PM IST
Rainbow Six siege

We have already seen many games that are practically copies of another, and a recently popular game, Area F2, is not far behind. The game is almost a copy of Rainbow Six Siege, and Ubisoft did not like it. The company has asked Google and Apple to remove it from their respective stores. Due to the denial of both companies, Ubisoft decided to start a lawsuit against them since it considers that they are hosting content that violates Rainbow Six Siege copyright, which, if true, is totally illegal. Also Read - Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

According to the lawsuit, this mobile game from Ejoy and Qookka Games copies “virtually every aspect” of Rainbow Six Siege. It is also “taking advantage of the game’s success”. Curiously, Ubisoft did not sue Ejoy or Qooka Games, but the stores that host them, without explaining this decision. While its removal from stores will impact earnings, it won’t affect developers as much as a copyright violation fine. Also Read - Ubisoft Forward 2020 to be held on July 12 as an E3 style digital conference

Rainbow Six Siege counterfeit

With its more than 60 million players around the world, and as one of the most popular esports of the moment, Rainbow Six: Siege is one of the most popular competitive multiplayer games in the world and one of the most valuable intellectual properties from Ubisoft. Also Read - Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

Area F2 went to market in the US last month after an extensive advertising campaign on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube. Despite Ubisoft’s warnings to Google and Apple about the violation of copyright. The company claims that they denied the withdrawal from the game.

Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

Also Read

Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft highlights that these companies refused to withdraw the copy from their virtual stores. Hence, they proceed to sue both Alibaba (owners of the developer), as well as Google and Apple. It will be interesting to see what happens with this demand. And if Apple and Google end up removing the game from their stores.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2020 12:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
News
Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone

Gaming

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone

Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India

News

Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India

Xiaomi Mi TWS Earphones 2 Rs 3,999 discount offer ends today: All you need to know

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TWS Earphones 2 Rs 3,999 discount offer ends today: All you need to know

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone

Gaming

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone
Vodafone Idea offer voice-enabled mobile recharge option

Telecom

Vodafone Idea offer voice-enabled mobile recharge option
OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

News

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design
China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

News

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple
Apple labels old MacBook models as 'Vintage Products'

Laptops

Apple labels old MacBook models as 'Vintage Products'

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G8 Power Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 21 मई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme C2 और Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन महंगे हुए, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी के 4,499 रुपये वाले Mi TWS EarPhones 2 को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Airtel का नया एनुअल रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

बिना खरीदे घर पर ही कर पाएंगे Vivo V19 स्मार्टफोन की अनबॉक्सिंग

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
News
Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India

News

Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21
LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months

News

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

News

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench