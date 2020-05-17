We have already seen many games that are practically copies of another, and a recently popular game, Area F2, is not far behind. The game is almost a copy of Rainbow Six Siege, and Ubisoft did not like it. The company has asked Google and Apple to remove it from their respective stores. Due to the denial of both companies, Ubisoft decided to start a lawsuit against them since it considers that they are hosting content that violates Rainbow Six Siege copyright, which, if true, is totally illegal. Also Read - Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

According to the lawsuit, this mobile game from Ejoy and Qookka Games copies “virtually every aspect” of Rainbow Six Siege. It is also “taking advantage of the game’s success”. Curiously, Ubisoft did not sue Ejoy or Qooka Games, but the stores that host them, without explaining this decision. While its removal from stores will impact earnings, it won’t affect developers as much as a copyright violation fine. Also Read - Ubisoft Forward 2020 to be held on July 12 as an E3 style digital conference

Rainbow Six Siege counterfeit

With its more than 60 million players around the world, and as one of the most popular esports of the moment, Rainbow Six: Siege is one of the most popular competitive multiplayer games in the world and one of the most valuable intellectual properties from Ubisoft. Also Read - Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

Area F2 went to market in the US last month after an extensive advertising campaign on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube. Despite Ubisoft’s warnings to Google and Apple about the violation of copyright. The company claims that they denied the withdrawal from the game.

Ubisoft highlights that these companies refused to withdraw the copy from their virtual stores. Hence, they proceed to sue both Alibaba (owners of the developer), as well as Google and Apple. It will be interesting to see what happens with this demand. And if Apple and Google end up removing the game from their stores.