Ubisoft teases futuristic battle royale game called Hyper Scape

A new game has been teased by Ubisoft which will apparently be a futuristic battle royale called Hyper Scape. This game has been codenamed Prisma Dimensions and a website has been launched with the same. The game was first leaked by Rod “Slasher” Breslau on June 29 in a tweet. His tweet mentioned that Ubisoft is adeveloping a “AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale”. According to Breslau the company will launch the game on July 12. This is also the day for Ubisoft Forward digital conference. Also Read - Ubisoft has made Far Cry 5 free-to-play for a weekend

The description on the Prisma Dimensions website mentions, “Prisma Dimensions is thrilled to bring you the first iteration of the Hyper Scape on July 2nd – and with it, the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush! Get ready to drop into the neon-drenched streets of the world’s premiere virtual city, Neo Arcadia. You’ll want to hit the ground running, as you’ll need every advantage you can find to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Only the best contenders will make it to the final showdown. Will you claim victory, or fall to the perils of the Hyper Scape?” The open beta version of the game is going live on July 2 which would give a 10-day window till the launch. Also Read - Ubisoft unveils Asia-Pacific League for Rainbow Six Siege esports

Ubisoft Forward: Details

The company announced in May via a press note that it will be holding a E3 style online conference called Ubisoft Forward 2020. This is an alternative to holding a press conference at the E3 which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. Ubisoft had announced that it would be holding an alternate event when the E3 was cancelled. And Ubisoft had confirmed that the Forward event will feature “exclusive game news, reveals, and more”. Also Read - Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone in their stores

Sources: today Ubisoft will tease a new game code-named “Prisma Dimensions”, which is actually a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale from Ubisoft Montreal (R6, AC) named Hyper Scape pic.twitter.com/2hza3P7rz1 — Rod “4475 SR & Immortal peak” Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

“With physical gaming shows around the world postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ubisoft will be hosting its first digital conference, called Ubisoft Forward, on July 12 at 12PM PDT/9PM CEST (12.30PM IST). Get ready for an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more.” Writes Ubisoft in its announcement.

The company is expected to reveal news about the delayed games. That list includes games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine. Ubisoft already gave us a short glimpse at the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That was at the Xbox Series X Gameplay reveal event. It is set to be released on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game will be released this holiday season.