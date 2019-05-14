comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Ubisoft teases upcoming operators for Rainbow Six Siege
News

Ubisoft teases upcoming operators for Rainbow Six Siege

Gaming

The two new operators will be from the USA and Denmark and there have been numerous leaks about who the operators could be and what kind of special abilities they will bring with them to the game.

  • Published: May 14, 2019 4:48 PM IST
R6S Y04S02

One of the most consistent games on the Steam charts has been Ubisoft‘s Rainbow Six Siege. It may not be as big as Dota 2 or Counter Strike, but still has a huge presence in the e-sports community. Earlier this year Ubisoft announced its roadmap for the year where they declared that we will be getting eight new operators this year in the four seasons in the year four. The first season of year four introduced us to two new Australian operators Mozzie and Gridlock. Mozzie being the defender and Gridlock, an attacker.

And now that we are less than a week away from the introduction of the two new attackers from the second season of year 4, Ubisoft has released a teaser featuring the two new operators that we will be getting. The teaser is in the form of a GIF file which shows the two operators in a smokey situations. Now, we know from the official roadmap of Ubisoft that one of these operators is a US Secret Service agent and the other is from the Danish special forces.

Apex Legends is making some big changes in the next update

Also Read

Apex Legends is making some big changes in the next update

According to leaks, the American operator may be named Warden while the Danish one may be named Nökk. The Secret Service agent who will be a defender will apparently have special specs that will allow him to look through smokes and ignore flashes. The Danish operator will apparently have the ability to stay invisible to cameras like Vigil and may even have a silent stepping ability like Caviera.

WATCH: Vivo APEX First Look

The image released by Ubisoft seems indicate that these leaks may be on the mark. The image has a swirling smoke with one side lighted as if by a flashbang and the smoke forms a ying-yang image. We have the US Secret Service agent in his formal suit and a glowing watch and special specs looking at the light. While the Danish operator looks to be ambushing him from behind, while coming out of the ground. There have also been leaks about an operator that might be able to traverse up through open hatches, and this might be what Ubisoft is teasing here. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see when the operators are revealed at the Raleigh Major event this weekend.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 4:48 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Thomson LED TVs get biggest discount yet, prices start at Rs 7,499
Deals
Thomson LED TVs get biggest discount yet, prices start at Rs 7,499
Rainbow Six Siege upcoming operators teased

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege upcoming operators teased

Honor Days Sale offers and discounts detailed

Deals

Honor Days Sale offers and discounts detailed

Paytm introduces credit card in India

News

Paytm introduces credit card in India

Samsung Galaxy M40 tipped to be priced around Rs 25,000

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 tipped to be priced around Rs 25,000

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Paytm introduces credit card in India

Samsung Galaxy M40 tipped to be priced around Rs 25,000

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

Lenovo shows first foldable Windows PC

Tata Sky launches 6 semi-annual packs

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rainbow Six Siege upcoming operators teased

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege upcoming operators teased
Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed Unity free following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Gaming

Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed Unity free following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
Rainbow Six Siege is all set to get an Indian operator this year

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to get an Indian operator this year
Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets Season Pass, Assassin’s Creed 3 remaster

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets Season Pass, Assassin’s Creed 3 remaster

हिंदी समाचार

वीडियो और गेम्स के लिए शानदार हैं ये बड़ी स्क्रीन वाले 6 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi का 48-megapixel कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Poco F2 के नाम से लॉन्च हो सकता है शाओमी का अपकमिंग फ्लैगशिप Redmi K20 Pro, मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

itel का अगला बजट स्मार्टफोन Xiaomi Redmi 6A को देगा टक्कर, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung का अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Galaxy M40 भारत में इस कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च, फीचर्स भी हुए लीक

News

Paytm introduces credit card in India
News
Paytm introduces credit card in India
Samsung Galaxy M40 tipped to be priced around Rs 25,000

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 tipped to be priced around Rs 25,000
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled
Lenovo shows first foldable Windows PC

News

Lenovo shows first foldable Windows PC
Tata Sky launches 6 semi-annual packs

News

Tata Sky launches 6 semi-annual packs