Ubisoft teases upcoming operators for Rainbow Six Siege

One of the most consistent games on the Steam charts has been Ubisoft‘s Rainbow Six Siege. It may not be as big as Dota 2 or Counter Strike, but still has a huge presence in the e-sports community. Earlier this year Ubisoft announced its roadmap for the year where they declared that we will be getting eight new operators this year in the four seasons in the year four. The first season of year four introduced us to two new Australian operators Mozzie and Gridlock. Mozzie being the defender and Gridlock, an attacker.

And now that we are less than a week away from the introduction of the two new attackers from the second season of year 4, Ubisoft has released a teaser featuring the two new operators that we will be getting. The teaser is in the form of a GIF file which shows the two operators in a smokey situations. Now, we know from the official roadmap of Ubisoft that one of these operators is a US Secret Service agent and the other is from the Danish special forces.

Look carefully… what do you see? pic.twitter.com/Twzquc6HBR — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 13, 2019

According to leaks, the American operator may be named Warden while the Danish one may be named Nökk. The Secret Service agent who will be a defender will apparently have special specs that will allow him to look through smokes and ignore flashes. The Danish operator will apparently have the ability to stay invisible to cameras like Vigil and may even have a silent stepping ability like Caviera.

WATCH: Vivo APEX First Look

The image released by Ubisoft seems indicate that these leaks may be on the mark. The image has a swirling smoke with one side lighted as if by a flashbang and the smoke forms a ying-yang image. We have the US Secret Service agent in his formal suit and a glowing watch and special specs looking at the light. While the Danish operator looks to be ambushing him from behind, while coming out of the ground. There have also been leaks about an operator that might be able to traverse up through open hatches, and this might be what Ubisoft is teasing here. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see when the operators are revealed at the Raleigh Major event this weekend.