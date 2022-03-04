comscore Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus
Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

After the announcement, the company released a report for its investors claiming the approximate cumulative share of Russia and Belarus in CD PROJEKT RED product sales, sales on GOG.COM over the past 12-month period was 5.4 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

This action comes just after EA Games decided to pull all Russian teams from its FIFA and NHL games.

Ukraine is currently facing an invasion attack from Russia, which is not being welcomed by the world. While multiple countries stand to support Ukraine, various tech companies like EA Games, Google, Tesla and more have also showcased support for them in different ways. Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced that it is cutting off sales of its products to Russia and Belarus. Also Read - Ukraine’s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected

The company in its announcement stated that it is working with its partners to suspend digital sales and cease physical stock deliveries of CD PROJEKT Group products. It has also suspended sales of all games distributed on the GOG platform, to the territories of Russia and Belarus.

To recall, Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov had called on gaming companies around the world to take action against Russia. In a letter tweeted by Fedorov addressing game development companies and esports platforms, asking them to temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus. In the tweet he also requested companies like Riot Games, EA, and Ubisoft to close their offices in Russia.

In separate news, Ubisoft recently gave its Ukrainian-based employees additional funds, paid their salary in advance, and provided alternative housing in neighbouring countries. The Pokemon Company has announced that it is giving a $200,000 donation to GlobalGiving to help provide humanitarian relief.

  Published Date: March 4, 2022 5:20 PM IST

Best Sellers