Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Ukraine is currently facing aggression from Russia, who is trying to invade the free country. Many tech companies including Google, Meta, Tesla and more have shown support for Ukraine during these times. The latest company to be added to the list is Electronic Arts (EA), which just took a stance against Russia via its FIFA games. Also Read - How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

EA in show of support for Ukraine has removed the Russian national team and all Russian football clubs from its popular FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online game titles. With this, the company has effectively removed most of the Russian players from the game. Only five current Russian national football team squad members remain a part of the game as they play outside of the Russian Preier League. These players include captain Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Fyodor Kudryashov, and Nikita Khaykin. Also Read - FIFA accounts hijacked: Here's why EA thinks it is because of 'human error'

According to a statement posted on the official FIFA game Twitter account EA stated, “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine. In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games. We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates.” Also Read - Rainbow Six Extraction to release on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, Ubisoft+ coming soon to Xbox

Apart from this, EA has also announced that it will be removing all Russian teams from its NHL 22 game title also. NHL 22 is based on the National Hockey League.

A statement was also posted on the official NHL 22 account claiming that “Following the IIHF’s suspension of all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions, we will be removing these teams from NHL 22 within the coming weeks. We stand with the people of Ukraine and join the voices around the world calling for peace.”

EA’s move of removing the Russian national team and all Russian football clubs from FIFA 22 and NHL 22, after FIFA suspended Russia’s national teams and clubs from international football and the NHL said it would no longer consider the country when looking at locations for any future NHL competitions.