Ultimate guide to winning a PUBG match

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the world’s most popular battle royale games right now. It is available on platforms like PC, Xbox One, Android, and iOS. PUBG has been on a high ever since it launched, and even though its popularity has waned a bit, it pickup up again with the release of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG involves 100 players in a match who drop in one of the three maps – Erangel, Miramar or Sanhok. The objective of the match is to be the last man or team standing. PUBG is played in either solo, duo or squads of three or players. Now, PUBG involves a lot of mechanics in terms of gunfights, vehicles, movement and spotting people. And to make winning easier, here’s a comprehensive list and ranking guide to help you understand the maps, weapons, vehicles, and the overall game better.

PUBG Maps

Erangel

PUBG was first launched with the Erangel map, which was the only map for almost a year before a new one was introduced. Erangel is still the official map for the tournaments even though it’s been a while since the release of Miramar. Erangel is a grassland map, that has woods, urban areas and sea all around. It has been modeled after an abandoned Russian Military island surrounded by the Black Sea, and is ideal for medium to long-range combat. Here are five tips to help you win on PUBG‘s Erangel Map.

Miramar

Miramar is the second map to hit the PUBG servers, which is a Central or South America-based map, Miramar. Miramar is a city centric map that is set on desert terrain and rural areas which is available on PUBG PC, Xbox and PUBG Mobile. This map is 8×8 km in size which is the same as the Erangel map. Here are five tips to help you win on PUBG‘s Erangel Map.

Sanhok

The Sanhok map is a lush Asian rainforest map based on tropical islands in Thailand and the Philippines. This is essentially a close-quarters combat map that means that there are very few places to snipe enemies from a long distance. Erangel and Miramar measure 8×8 kms while Sanhok is half the size at 4×4 kms. Even the amount of guns found on Sanhok is much more than Erangel and Miramar. This means quicker matches with deadlier battles. Here are five tips to win on the Sanhok map.

Vikendi

Vikendi is the newest map to be added to the game and is a snow-laden island map set in the Adriatic Sea. It’s covered in snow and has a lot of building complexes to loot and fight at. Snow records footprints and has rocks and trees for cover. It is a balanced map that has been built for long distance as well as close quarters battle. It is 6×6 kms in size and has plenty of loot which make for engaging battles. Here are five tips to win on the Vikendi map.

PUBG Weapons

Assault Rifles

Assault rifles are the bread and butter of the game as these are the most stable guns with a decent range, distance, damage and rate of fire. Assault rifles in PUBG come in many different forms which are all based on real world guns from AKM to M416. Assault rifles are usually rifles that use 5.56mm or 7.62mm ammo. These can be outfitted with a whole selection of attachments. Here is a comprehensive ranked list of all the Assault Rifles in PUBG.

DMRs and Sniper Rifles

DMRs (Designated Marksman Rifles) and Sniper rifles in PUBG are the long-range options. Sniper rifles are all bolt action while DMR are mostly semi-auto. These weapons have long range, high damage, but very low rate of fire which makes them better options for long distance engagement. From AWM to Mini14, there are a lot of these to choose from. Here is a comprehensive ranked list of all the DMRs and Sniper Rifles in PUBG.

Pistols and SMGs

Pistols and Submachine Guns are the early game heroes of PUBG. These have low damage, low range, pistols have low rate of fire while the SMGs have high rate of fire. Few people will choose an SMG over an Assault Rifle for late game, but there are some who do. Pistols and SMGs come with options to mod that include magazine mods, grips, muzzle mods and scopes and sights. Here is a comprehensive ranked list of all the Pistols and SMGs in PUBG.

Shotguns

Shotguns, like pistols, and SMGs are also essentially early game weapons and there are only four of them in the game. Shotguns have high damage, low rate of fire and low range which means that these are again not viable options for late game. Shotguns come with options to mod that include magazine mods, bullet loops, muzzle mods and scopes and sights. Here is a comprehensive ranked list of all the Shotguns in PUBG.