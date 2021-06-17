comscore Unable to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta? Know this and when you can download
News

Unable to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta? Know this and when you can download

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version is available on a slot-wise basis, which means there are slots available and players will need to grab the slots to be able to download the game on their Android phone.

battlegrounds mobile india download (1)

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version is now available for download in the country. Unfortunately, right now only a select few users will be able to get the early access to the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for download: Here's the first look

The open beta version is available on a slot-wise basis, which basically means that there are slots available and players will need to grab the slots to be able to download the game on their Android phone. If you are unable to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version right now, don’t worry, Krafton has promised to release more slots soon. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India access might not be as easy as PUBG Mobile

More slots coming soon..

To download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version, you will need to head over to the Google Play store on your Android phone or click on the link here. We tried to download the beta version but were unable to, as all the available slots were filed. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile to get a unified season system: What it means?

The beta version download page displayed a message which read, “Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app’s testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn’t accepting any more testers.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta apk link , Battlegrounds Mobile India beta link download, how to get Battlegrounds Mobile India beta link, Battlegrounds Mobile India beta maps, Battlegrounds Mobile India modes, Battlegrounds Mobile India first look, Battlegrounds Mobile India PUBG Mobile maps, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton

Image: Mukul Sharma/Twitter

Download link shows server issue

Several users have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to complain about issues they are facing to download the PUBG Mobile India version. The Battlegrounds Mobile India beta download link is showing server issue for several users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date?

Now that the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India beta is available for users in India, we expect Krafton to officially release the game soon. Rumours and leaks suggest that the game will launch on June 18 in India but we don’t think that’s going to happen.

The idea behind releasing the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version is to take feedback from players and improve the gameplay, fix bugs and other errors before the official release. The launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India still appears to be a few weeks away.

  • Published Date: June 17, 2021 11:37 AM IST

