Unable to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta? Know this and when you can download

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version is now available for download in the country. Unfortunately, right now only a select few users will be able to get the early access to the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The open beta version is available on a slot-wise basis, which basically means that there are slots available and players will need to grab the slots to be able to download the game on their Android phone. If you are unable to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version right now, don't worry, Krafton has promised to release more slots soon.

More slots coming soon..

To download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version, you will need to head over to the Google Play store on your Android phone or click on the link here. We tried to download the beta version but were unable to, as all the available slots were filed.

The beta version download page displayed a message which read, “Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app’s testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn’t accepting any more testers.”

Download link shows server issue

Several users have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to complain about issues they are facing to download the PUBG Mobile India version. The Battlegrounds Mobile India beta download link is showing server issue for several users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date?

Now that the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India beta is available for users in India, we expect Krafton to officially release the game soon. Rumours and leaks suggest that the game will launch on June 18 in India but we don’t think that’s going to happen.

The idea behind releasing the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version is to take feedback from players and improve the gameplay, fix bugs and other errors before the official release. The launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India still appears to be a few weeks away.