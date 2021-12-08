Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to hit PS5 in January 2022

Remastered Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is finally arriving on PS5. Sony has provided an official release date and it’s January 28. Also Read - PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will hit Sony’s latest gaming console next year for a price of $49.99 (roughly Rs 3,700). The new version will have graphic upgrades and leverage PS5’s hardware improvements including faster load times, DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, etc. Also Read - Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to have three options for PS5 port

As explained by Sony, the new Uncharted Collection will have three different options starting with Fidelity mode that will bring on deck 4K resolution visuals at 30fps. Performance mode will target a 60fps rate with a minor drop in graphic details, while for those who rather want the smoothest gameplay experience, they can pick Performance+ mode, where visuals will run at 120fps but with a resolution drop down to 1080p. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds



To vote for other categories click here.

While PS5 remasters are set to release next month, Sony is yet to provide a tentative date for the PC port. Moreover, Sony Interactive Entertainment has delisted the standalone PS4 versions (via videogameschronicle) of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy from sale on the PlayStation Store.

However, the good part is that those who own either Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the digital two-pack PS4 bundle of both will be able to upgrade to the remastered Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 for $10 (around Rs 750), rather than purchasing the new collection again for the full $49.99. Sony is adding a sweet deal to it for a user who buys Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection between December 8 and February 3rd will get a free movie ticket of the upcoming Uncharted film adaption starring Tom Holland. The offer is, however, limited to the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.