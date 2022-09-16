comscore Uncharted is finally coming to PC: Check release date and price
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Uncharted The Legacy Of Thieves Collection Is Coming To Pc On October 19 Check Details
News

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC on October 19: Check details

Gaming

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection will be officially out for PC in October in India. The collection will include 2016's Thief's End and 2017's Lost Legacy games.

Uncharted The Legacy of Thieves

One of the most popular PlayStation titles is finally coming to PC. Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the release of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. The collection will comprise The Lost Legacy as well as the Thief’s End. Both games will come to PC nearly after 5 to 6 years of their release on PlayStation. Also Read - Liked watching Uncharted? Here are the upcoming series/movies inspired by famous games

Although the games are slightly old, they are poised to be optimized and improved for the PC. The UI, quality-of-life enhancements, and optimization for GPU are said to be done.

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection price in India, release date

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on October 19, 2022, on PC.  The collection will be available for purchase on Steam and Epic Games stores. However, you can pre-order the game right away on the aforesaid platforms. The game is priced at Rs 3,299 in the country.

Just like on PlayStation, you can also play the title on 4K on your PC, not to mention with the supported hardware. Despite being a slightly older title, your PC may struggle to run it. We say that because the requirements say so.

System requirements of the game

On Medium Settings with 720p, 30fps 

  • Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM)
  • 8GB RAM (16GB recommended)
  • 126GB HDD storage (SSD storage recommended)
  • Windows 10 64-bit

On High Settings with 1080p, 30fps 

  • Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD RX 570 (4GB VRAM)
  • 16GB RAM
  • 126GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 64-bit

On High Settings with 2K, 60fps 

  • Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)
  • 16GB RAM
  • 126GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 64-bit

On Ultra Settings with 4K, 30fps 

  • Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)
  • 16GB RAM
  • 126GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 64-bit

Apart from this, PlayStation’s DualShock 4 controller is also compatible with the game. So if you want to experience the haptics in the game, you can use your PlayStation controller or get a new one.

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 2:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 16, 2022 3:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC
Gaming
Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC
Google Chrome for Android now lets you lock incognito tabs with fingerprint

Apps

Google Chrome for Android now lets you lock incognito tabs with fingerprint

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

Features

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India: Check price, specs

Tata Tiago EV launch date confirmed: Check details

automobile

Tata Tiago EV launch date confirmed: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC

Google Chrome for Android now lets you lock incognito tabs with fingerprint

India-bound Force Gurka 5-Door: Details here

India-bound Force Gurka 5-Door: Details here

Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India: Check price, specs

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13