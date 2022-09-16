One of the most popular PlayStation titles is finally coming to PC. Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the release of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. The collection will comprise The Lost Legacy as well as the Thief’s End. Both games will come to PC nearly after 5 to 6 years of their release on PlayStation. Also Read - Liked watching Uncharted? Here are the upcoming series/movies inspired by famous games

Although the games are slightly old, they are poised to be optimized and improved for the PC. The UI, quality-of-life enhancements, and optimization for GPU are said to be done.

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection price in India, release date

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on October 19, 2022, on PC. The collection will be available for purchase on Steam and Epic Games stores. However, you can pre-order the game right away on the aforesaid platforms. The game is priced at Rs 3,299 in the country.

Just like on PlayStation, you can also play the title on 4K on your PC, not to mention with the supported hardware. Despite being a slightly older title, your PC may struggle to run it. We say that because the requirements say so.

System requirements of the game

On Medium Settings with 720p, 30fps

Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM)

8GB RAM (16GB recommended)

126GB HDD storage (SSD storage recommended)

Windows 10 64-bit

On High Settings with 1080p, 30fps

Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD RX 570 (4GB VRAM)

16GB RAM

126GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

On High Settings with 2K, 60fps

Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

16GB RAM

126GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

On Ultra Settings with 4K, 30fps

Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)

16GB RAM

126GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Apart from this, PlayStation’s DualShock 4 controller is also compatible with the game. So if you want to experience the haptics in the game, you can use your PlayStation controller or get a new one.