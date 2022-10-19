Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is finally here for PC. The game was PlayStation exclusive for a few years and now that it is coming to PC, it is optimized for GPUs and will offer improved in-game UI and enhancements to quality-of-life. Also Read - Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC on October 19: Check details

The Legacy of Thieves Collection comes with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and A Thief’s End. The pre-order for the game began early last month and now you can finally install it on your system. Also Read - Liked watching Uncharted? Here are the upcoming series/movies inspired by famous games

The game costs Rs 3,299 in India and is available on Steam and the Epic Games store. Although the title is slightly old now, it can be played in 4K depending on the system. Having said that, let’s take a look at the system requirements of the game.

It also supports DualShock 4 controller which will offer haptic feedback.

System requirements of Uncharted for PC

The game does need a decent system to run it. However, if you have anything like an old GTX 900 series card and Intel Core i5, you can run it on Medium settings at 720p resolution. If you want to play it in 4K Ultra as mentioned above, you will need the hefty RTX 3080 GPU and Intel i9 CPU.

On Medium Settings with 720p, 30fps

Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM)

8GB RAM (16GB recommended)

126GB HDD storage (SSD storage recommended)

Windows 10 64-bit

On High Settings with 1080p, 30fps

Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD RX 570 (4GB VRAM)

16GB RAM

126GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

On High Settings with 2K, 60fps

Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

16GB RAM

126GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

On Ultra Settings with 4K, 30fps

Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)

16GB RAM

126GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Since the title is finally here, PC gamers can rejoice and enjoy it on the coming weekend. Also, those who have a PlayStation DualShock 4 controller can enjoy it with haptic feedback, meaning the controller will vibrate as you play the game giving an immersive experience.