comscore Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection comes to PC: Check system requirements
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Uncharted The Legacy Of Thieves Collection Is Now Available
News

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is now available for PC: Check system requirements

Gaming

Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally released the Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. It is now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Highlights

  • Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is now available for PC.
  • The collection comprises A Theif's End and The Lost Legacy.
  • It can be purchased from Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Uncharted The Legacy of Thieves

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is finally here for PC. The game was PlayStation exclusive for a few years and now that it is coming to PC, it is optimized for GPUs and will offer improved in-game UI and enhancements to quality-of-life. Also Read - Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC on October 19: Check details

The Legacy of Thieves Collection comes with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and A Thief’s End. The pre-order for the game began early last month and now you can finally install it on your system. Also Read - Liked watching Uncharted? Here are the upcoming series/movies inspired by famous games

The game costs Rs 3,299 in India and is available on Steam and the Epic Games store. Although the title is slightly old now, it can be played in 4K depending on the system. Having said that, let’s take a look at the system requirements of the game.

It also supports DualShock 4 controller which will offer haptic feedback.

System requirements of Uncharted for PC

The game does need a decent system to run it. However, if you have anything like an old GTX 900 series card and Intel Core i5, you can run it on Medium settings at 720p resolution. If you want to play it in 4K Ultra as mentioned above, you will need the hefty RTX 3080 GPU and Intel i9 CPU.

On Medium Settings with 720p, 30fps 

  • Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM)
  • 8GB RAM (16GB recommended)
  • 126GB HDD storage (SSD storage recommended)
  • Windows 10 64-bit

On High Settings with 1080p, 30fps 

  • Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD RX 570 (4GB VRAM)
  • 16GB RAM
  • 126GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 64-bit

On High Settings with 2K, 60fps 

  • Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)
  • 16GB RAM
  • 126GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 64-bit

On Ultra Settings with 4K, 30fps 

  • Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)
  • 16GB RAM
  • 126GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 64-bit

Since the title is finally here, PC gamers can rejoice and enjoy it on the coming weekend. Also, those who have a PlayStation DualShock 4 controller can enjoy it with haptic feedback, meaning the controller will vibrate as you play the game giving an immersive experience.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 8:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Top party speakers you can consider buying this Diwali

Photo Gallery

Top party speakers you can consider buying this Diwali

Adobe to bring new AI-based technology to its Creative Cloud

Apps

Adobe to bring new AI-based technology to its Creative Cloud

Chinese hackers might be trying to steal your data via fake gifting offer

News

Chinese hackers might be trying to steal your data via fake gifting offer

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Chinese hackers might be trying to steal your data via fake gifting offer

iPhone 14 effect: Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

Google Pay Diwali offer announced in India, here is everything to know

Samsung Finance+ digital lending programme launched in India

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price