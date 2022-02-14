Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

Epic Games keeps collaborating with a number of IPs to bring characters, skins and more to its popular battle royale game, Fortnite. The company has now partnered with Sony for an Uncharted film and video game crossover. Also Read - Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022: How livestreaming will shape the creator economy

The Uncharted movie hits theatres on February 18, where we will get to see Tom Holland bring the popular Nathan Drake to the big screen. Ahead of the movie release on February 17, Epic Games has revealed that Nathan Drake along with Chloe Frazer will also be making their way onto Fortnite. Also Read - Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Under the collaboration, Tom Holland’s and Sophia Ali’s, Nathan Drake and Chole Frazer characters will be making their way to the Fortnite battleground, along with the original Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazier video game characters. Also Read - 16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

Both the characters will be offered in two looks one from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for Nathan’s game look and Lost Legacy for Chloe’s game look, and one from the upcoming Uncharted movie. Weapons will include a Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, the Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, the Update Journal emote and Sully’s “New” Seaplane Glider.

Epic Games announced the collaboration via an Uncharted Fortnite crossover trailer, where we got to see the outfits of the new characters. When the collaboration kicks off we will get to additional cosmetics, which the company will bring.

All of the Uncharted items will appear on the Fortnite item shop on February 17. The company will not be reserving any of the skins, costumes and items for a later date. We also do not know if the game will get a special mode under the collaboration. However, considering Fortnite’s past collaborations, we can be positive to see a new mode and or more in-game content under the collaboration.

This is the second time Holland will be featured inside of Fortnite, with the first time being a collaboration between the game and his starring Spider-Man: No Way Home.