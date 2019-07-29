US teenager Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf won $3m at the Fortnite World Cup

Battle royale game Fortnite is definitely one of the most popular games in the world right now. The Fortnite World Cup Finals, just took place in New York City at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The event had a prize pool of $30 million and took place from July 26-28. The growing popularity of the tournament is directly proportional to the huge prize pool. The $30 million prize pool makes it the highest among all gaming tournaments yet. But The International 2019 which is coming in August has already crossed the $30 million mark.

But the big news of the day is that Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, who is a 16-year-old from the US has won the Fortnite World Cup Finals. He won the solo winning prize of $3 million. This made him one of the highest-earning esports athletes. Bugha was competing against players from across the world. He won the first six games of the day which gave him a massive boost in points. He kept getting high ranks in the next five games. Throughout the day he had a solid lead over the others. In the last game, he scored so well, nobody else could catch up to him.

In the Duos Championship, the European team of Emil “Nyhrox” Bergquist Pedersen and David “Aqua” W. took the top prize. They won prize money of $3 million as well. They took two of the six games player which have them a solid lead over the others.

Tournament details

Fortnite had announced the Fortnite World Cup tournament back in June 2018. Epic Games had declared that the prize pool of $100 million will be spread out over a number of different organized events. These would include online events, and major organized competitions all over the world. Here’s what Epic Games had to say back then.

We’ll be supporting community organized events, online events, and major organized competitions all over the world, where anyone can participate, and anyone can win. Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers begin in Fall 2018, and culminate in the first Fortnite World Cup in late 2019. Whether you’re in the competition or watching at home, we want this to be fun for everyone.

What about the specifics? The $100,000,000 will be split between many events at different levels of competition around the globe. Fortnite World Cup play will focus on Solos and Duos, but there’ll be plenty of opportunities to squad-up in competition, too.

This is for you, the players. Qualifications for the Fortnite World Cup will be based on merit. Epic will not be selling teams or franchises, and won’t allow third-party leagues to do so either.

Rules, Player Code of Conduct, specifics about platforms and Fall 2018 schedule are on the way. If you’re interested in learning more about Fortnite competitive play sign up here. Stay tuned for more!