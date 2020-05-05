Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR series set to hit PS VR this summer

The Star Wars: Vader Immortal VR game was released for Oculus to begin with. But for this Star Wars day the franchise has announced that it is coming to PS VR. This game is a three chapter story and was quite a hit with people. In the game players get to take on the legendary Sith Lord. This has been announced by ILMxLab and will be hitting the Playstation this summer. It will also be released as a single game instead of the three parts like it was for Oculus. Also Read - Star Wars characters and items come back to Fortnite for a brief time; Here is everything we know

"We are very excited to be partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring Vader Immortal to PlayStation VR. I never get tired of watching people react to Darth Vader approaching them, following them with his gaze and speaking directly to them. We can't wait to share this experience with a broader audience." Reads the PlayStation blog on the official website announcement.

Besides this Steam is offering a cracking discount on the bundle that includes all Star Wars games. This Star Wars Complete Collection is available for Rs 2,456 after a discount of Rs 9,280 which is a 74 percent discount.

This list contains both the original Battlefront games, Star Wars: Republic Commando, the Knights of the Old Republic games, and more. This bundle is available for a limited time though at this price. It contains a whole of 26 different games which means that this deal is a steal. The games range from those in the early 90s which include the X-Wing and TIE Fighter games to 2011’s LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars. But those that are not interested in getting all the games, can get single games for discounts as well.