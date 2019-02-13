Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

Valentine’s day is knocking on the door and it’s about time to get those gifts for those couples who like to go by the conventions for the occasion. And in case the significant other is a gamer, choosing a gift which the other person will like may become a bit of a hassle for the person who is not sure what to buy them. For the uninitiated, gamers use different accessories and gadgets compared to other people, and by accessories we mean, keyboards, mouse and equipment with their smartphone that enhance the capabilities.

Hence, it can be a difficult task to choose a proper gift for a gamer that would be appreciated by them. And making that easier is our job and we have compiled a list here which is going to do exactly that. In our list are five things we chose which ought to be useful for gamers at the price point that was neither too high or too low. This will make sure that these items are accessible and useful at the same time. Here’s our list of five things to gift your significant other who’s a gamer.

RPM – Euro Games Metal PUBG l1r1 Mobile Gaming Controller Button triggers

Price: Rs 346

Let’s admit it, the rage of the gaming world right now is the battle royale game called PUBG and the most popular platform for it in India is smartphones. PUBG Mobile is extremely popular in India and smartphone triggers are great small pieces of hardware which make playing the game much more comfortable. These stick on top of the smartphone and help control a couple of the functions without having to touch the screen for it.

Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard

Price: Rs 3,799

Corsair‘s K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard is one of the options that almost any gamer would love at this price point since it comes with RGB lighting which essentially says gamer. This keyboard comes with a comfortable wrist rest, RGB backlight and function keys on the side which can be programmed to perform any function in a game.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset

Price: Rs 3,899

Every gamer knows the significant role that audio plays in games and pair of headset like the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset does a great job at identifying and placing the audio where they originate. This function is essential to gaming to understand where the enemy is. This particular pair of headphones comes with a mic as well which helps connect to allies over chat.

Sony PS4 Dualshock Controller – V2 (Green Cammo)

Price: Rs 4,290

We don’t intend to leave behind console gamers as well and even though the Sony PlayStation 4 comes with a controller, another one and in millitary camo colors is something no gamer can refuse. This controller is an original Sony one which can be used with any PS4 system.

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Price: Rs 5,272

Every PC gamer’s most important weapon in the arsenal is a gaming mouse and what better than to equip someone with a not just a gaming mouse, but one that is wireless. The Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse is one that allows gamers to move their mouse pointer faster than any normal mouse does while being completely wireless. This is one of the better gaming mouse that is available at this price point.