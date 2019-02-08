Valentine's Day 2019: Fortnite gears up with Share the Love Event

It’s February and it’s time for the worldwide craze of Valentine’s day which has become the international day for expressing love and Epic Games is making the best of this opportunity to celebrate it with players. Fortnite is adding new rewards and challenged to celebrate the occasion and these include Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail as rewards.

Fortnite developers write, “Love is in the air! In celebration of Valentine’s Day, you’re invited to join us for the #ShareTheLove event. Jump in for special rewards and Challenges starting February 8 until February 27.” Players who currently support a Creator in the game or enter a Creator Code between February 8 – February 22 will receive the free Cuddle Hearts Wrap as a gift. Players will receive the item wrap when the v7.40 update releases and Epic Games assures players that it will be keeping a count of all the players who are eligible. While Battle Pass owners, there will be Overtime Challenges that will have rewards that include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits.

Love is in the air! In celebration of Valentine’s Day, you’re invited to join us for the #ShareTheLove event. Jump in for special rewards and challenges starting tomorrow thru February 27. https://t.co/kCADlzFULb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 7, 2019

Epic Games is also bringing another surprise for all players which is that they will receive double XP during the weekends of February 15-17 and 22-24. Epic Games will be rotating set of featured islands, appearing in Fortnite Creative every day. The Featured Island Frenzy will start of February 12 and ends on February 22.

Besides this there will be a “Share the Love” Competitive Series which will entail several placement matches being run on the weekend of February 9 and 10 and there will be seeding in this series. There will be a new tournament system that will be implemented with the v7.40 update. Competition will be split across four separate divisions which will run simultaneously each day in the following format.

[Open Division] –> [Prospect Division] –> [Contender Division] –> [Champion Division]

Players can unlock the next division by earning a pin during any daily session and players who will earn a pin in the Champion Division will unlock access to the Champion Division Finals to take place February 23 and 24.