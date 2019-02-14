comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged
News

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Gaming

Not all is bad about PUBG.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 10:28 AM IST
pubg-mobile-vikendi-snow-map-first-impressions

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

PUBG has received a lot of bad rep recently with all the complaints about the harmful effects on the gamers. And there have been lot of calls in India by many to ask for a ban on the game, but there are positive stories about the game as well. Many have had a different take on PUBG Mobile, and have tried to get on the bandwagon.

In what happens to be a positive story concerning the game, a couple claim to have met while playing PUBG, and are now engaged.This Egyptian couple tweeted their photos and wrote, “Started from pubg , now we’re here.” This just goes to show that not all is bad about this game for those who can avoid being obsessed about it. But that is not all, there have been instances in India where the game has been used as theme for restaurants and even for pre-wedding shoots.

Man apparently leaves pregnant wife after being addicted to PUBG

Also Read

Man apparently leaves pregnant wife after being addicted to PUBG

As mentioned, there’s been no shortage of negative incidents around the game, especially when it comes to the effect on the psychological balance after extended hours of playing the game. Even governments in India have taken steps to keep PUBG away from schools by banning it. The Vellore Institute of Technology recently banned the game from its hostels. A 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra first wrote about the negative effects of the game to the Maharashtra government and then moved court to have it banned.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 10:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
thumb-img
Gaming
Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port

Editor's Pick

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

News

Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged
Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode may not come until February-end

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode may not come until February-end
Tamil Nadu government seeks ban on TikTok app

News

Tamil Nadu government seeks ban on TikTok app
Apex Legends taps into PUBG and Fortnite's success to reach 25 million users

Gaming

Apex Legends taps into PUBG and Fortnite's success to reach 25 million users

हिंदी समाचार

Act Fibernet के इन प्लान के साथ मिल रही है फ्री अमेजन Fire TV Stick

MWC 2019 में शाओमी पेश करेगी Mi MIX का 5G स्मार्टफोन!

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री मधुबाला को गूगल ने डूडल से किया सलाम

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

News

Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
News
Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM
Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

News

Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC
Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year