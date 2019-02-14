Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

PUBG has received a lot of bad rep recently with all the complaints about the harmful effects on the gamers. And there have been lot of calls in India by many to ask for a ban on the game, but there are positive stories about the game as well. Many have had a different take on PUBG Mobile, and have tried to get on the bandwagon.

In what happens to be a positive story concerning the game, a couple claim to have met while playing PUBG, and are now engaged.This Egyptian couple tweeted their photos and wrote, “Started from pubg , now we’re here.” This just goes to show that not all is bad about this game for those who can avoid being obsessed about it. But that is not all, there have been instances in India where the game has been used as theme for restaurants and even for pre-wedding shoots.

Started from pubg , now we're here 🤷🏻‍♀️♥️💍 pic.twitter.com/3F547LXyAi — ‏﮼نورهان (@Nourhanlhashish) February 10, 2019

As mentioned, there’s been no shortage of negative incidents around the game, especially when it comes to the effect on the psychological balance after extended hours of playing the game. Even governments in India have taken steps to keep PUBG away from schools by banning it. The Vellore Institute of Technology recently banned the game from its hostels. A 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra first wrote about the negative effects of the game to the Maharashtra government and then moved court to have it banned.