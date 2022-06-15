comscore Valheim is heading to Xbox in 2023
Bethesda Games has announced that Valheim will be available on Xbox and Xbox Games Pass in the Spring of 2023.

Image: Valheim

Game developer Iron Gate Studio revealed that Viking game, Valheim, will be available on Xbox in 2023. The game developer, at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, revealed that the game will be available on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in the Spring of 2023. Now, the company has revealed that Valheim will be available on PC Game Pass in the fall this year. Also Read - Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsports, Persona series and more

The game was launched back in February 2021. At the time, it was available on Windows via Steam. Now, Iron Gate Studio is planning to make the game available on more platforms starting with PCs this year, followed by Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox series S next year. You can watch the trailer of the game here: Also Read - Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are coming to Xbox and PC

Also Read - Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Samsung’s smart TVs

As far as the game is, Valheim is an exploration and survival game that is inspired by Norse mythology. The game revolves around a battle-slain Norse warrior whose soul has been ferried to Valheim to slay Odin’s ancient rivals. Players need to build, conquer, and survive solo or cooperatively with friends in a bid to bring order to the world of Valheim.

The game includes procedurally-generated biomes wherein players can venture into deep dark forests, climb snow-peaked mountains and marvel at lush valleys. Iron Gate Studio, on the FAQ page of the game, explains that every biome comes with its own difficulty and unique resources for crafting armor and weapons. “To conquer a biome you have to defeat its corresponding Forsaken One in a brutal boss battle, then use your newly gained items and skills to move on to the next one. Defeat all the Forsaken Ones and conquer their lands to carry out Odin’s mission,” the FAQ page says.

Players can also raise their own viking mead halls, houses, castles using with various construction interfaces. Additionally, they can also battle mythical beasts of the tenth world and animal wildlife in dodge and block based combat. There’s more. Players can also forge powerful weapons and armour as they advance.

As far as playing the game is concerned, Valheim can be played either as a single player or a co-op game. It costs Rs 529 on Steam in India.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2022 6:51 PM IST

