Iron Gate has announced that Valheim has hit over three million sales in less than three weeks into Early Access, which makes it one of the most popular PC Games on Steam. It also looks like the fastest-growing viral hit ever on Steam, noted PC Gamer. Iron Gate announced on February 10, eight days after launch that Valheim surpassed one million sales in the first week on Steam Early Access. In 13 days, Valheim reached 2 million sales. Also Read - Valheim, PUBG alternative: Tips and tricks, gameplay, availability, more

“This February has been truly wild! Less than three weeks into Early Access, we’ve already hit another milestone. Valheim has now been purchased by over three million brave Vikings looking to survive the 10th world of the Yggdrasil – or die trying – probably crushed by a falling tree,” Steam said in a blog post. Also Read - Steam Game Festival: Access to over 500 free game demos and more

Valheim is the third-most played survival game on Steam

As of now, the Viking-themed survival game is the third-most played game, ahead of Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, as per Steam charts data, though it was at the second position at one point. It also set a top-ten record with peak players at around 498,478 on Monday. This is more than games like Terraria, Fallout 4, Life is Strange 2, Among Us, and POSTAL. Also Read - Steam Best Games of 2020: PUBG, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

As of now, Valheim Early Access is available on Steam. The game can be played to give developers feedback. The company has stated that the game is expected to be in Early Access for at least a year, though it may take longer as well.

The company added that most of the core features of the game have been implemented in the Early Access version including fully functional single-player and multiplayer modes. New biomes, new enemies, new bosses and new materials to find will be added in the full version, according to the company. More types of weapons will be added as well. Further, five fully developed biomes, 280 different items such as weapons, materials, armors, etc are also included in this version.