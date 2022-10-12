Riot has revealed the next agent coming to Valorant and everyone is hyped about learning what abilities he might bring. For starters, Riot shared a few teasers in the past revealing how the agent will look and what will be his name. Agent 21 named Harbor will be of Indian origin and as per the new 3+ minute trailer released on the official Valorant YouTube channel, he will bring water abilities. Also Read - Valorant's Indian agent now has a name: Harbor a.k.a Varun Batra

Although the past teasers did give us a hint that the agent possesses water abilities, now the new trailer has confirmed it entirely. The trailer starts with a chase where the Realm is behind Harbor since he took the artifacts from some cave in Mumbai. Yes, the trailer goes around showing locations in India such as Delhi and Mumbai. There are Hindi voice lines too such as ‘Chalo.’ Also Read - Valorant's Indian agent, Agent 21, showed off again in two new trailers

Also Read - Riot yet again reveals that an Indian agent is arriving soon in Valorant

In the trailer, we also get to see the motorcycle that Harbor a.k.a Varun Batra uses has some ability that stops the vehicle behind him. This hints that the motorcycle could be one of the things that will be used for his abilities in the game. Not to mention that Harbor so far has been shown with a motorcycle only in most of his teasers.

In addition to this, we get to see that he is able to create a water wall that’s apparently bulletproof. Also, he is able to create a water bubble, something similar to Brimstone’s smoke in the game.

Speaking of Brimstone, the trailer ends with Brimstone catching Harbor, confirming that he is amongst the controllers. Previously, Astra was also shown in the teaser revealing that Harbor may also have an ability similar to Astra.

Having said that, Harbor will be the fifth controller joining Brimstone, Astra, Omen, and Viper. The new Indian agent will be arriving alongside Episode 5 of Act III. This time around, we are also expecting new maps added to the game.