comscore Valorant launches Swiftplay mode and Patch 5.12: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valorant Announces New Swiftplay Mode Patch 5 12 Now Live
News

Valorant announces Swiftplay mode in Patch 5.12

Gaming

Riot's Valorant has received a new Swiftplay mode for players who want an unrated experience with shortened match time. Additionally, Patch 5.12 is now live.

Highlights

  • Valorant receives Swiftplay mode and Patch 5.12.
  • The Swiftplay mode is a condensed version of Valorant's standard 5v5 Unrated Spike mode.
  • The Patch 5.12 brings changes to almost every agent in the game.
Valorant Swiftplay

Riot Games has announced a new mode in its popular first-person tactical hero shooter game Valorant. The new mode is called Swiftplay and is said to be the condensed version of the standard 5v5 Unrated Spike mode. In addition to this, the last patch of the year Patch 5.12 is also out for the game bringing quite a few changes. Also Read - Riot Games introduces its first Indian agent called Harbor in its free-to-play game Valorant

New Swiftplay mode is available in the Beta stage

Starting with the new mode, the Swiftplay mode is currently in the Beta version and is coming with Patch 5.12. Players in all regions can try the new mode to experience a compressed version of the Unrated match. Also Read - Valorant Agent Harbor's water abilities showed off in the new trailer; Mumbai, Delhi locations revealed

Swiftplay mode is nothing but standard Unrated mode but with shortened match time. The new mode is aimed to provide the core Valorant experience with a lower time commitment. Also Read - Valorant's Indian agent now has a name: Harbor a.k.a Varun Batra

Instead of 13 rounds, players will have to win 5 rounds in the 5v5 format. This will allow players to get an unrated-like experience in a short time. Also, it will help players earn XP.

The new mode is already available for playing in the beta stage and will be there till January 10, 2023, that’s when the ongoing Episode 5 Act 3 will end.

Apart from the Swifitplay mode, Patch 5.12 also brings several other changes. All agent abilities have now been tweaked.

Agent Changes in Patch 5.12

Breach’s Ultimate points have been increased to 8 from 7. Chamber’s Rendezvous’ radius is now increased to 13m from 7.5m.

Cypher’s Trapwire’s heath increased to 20. Fade’s Prowler’s health decreased to 60 from 100. The recently released agent Harbor’s High Tide and Cascade times have been increased to 15s and 7s, respectively.

Brimstone’s Incendiary can now damage Cypher’s Trapwire, Razer’s Blast Pack, Sova’s Recon Bolt, Sage’s Barrier Orb, Reyna’s Leer, Killjoy’s Alarmbot, Lockdown, and Nanoswarm.

Lastly, Pheonix’s Hot hands now damage Cypher’s Trapwire, Reyna’s Leer, Raze’s Blast Pack, Sage’s Barrier Orb, Killjoy’s Alarmbot, Lockdown, and Nanoswarm.

If you want to check out the full patch notes, you can head to the official Valorant website here.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2022 5:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Valorant gets Swiftplay mode, Patch 5.12 to bring tweaks to all characters
Gaming
Valorant gets Swiftplay mode, Patch 5.12 to bring tweaks to all characters
Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets a limited House of the Dragon edition, India sale begins December 13

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets a limited House of the Dragon edition, India sale begins December 13

WhatsApp gets digital avatars feature: How to make one now

Apps

WhatsApp gets digital avatars feature: How to make one now

Tecno Pova 4 with a 6,000 mAh battery launched in India

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 4 with a 6,000 mAh battery launched in India

Xiaomi 13 Series launch rescheduled for Dec 11

Mobiles

Xiaomi 13 Series launch rescheduled for Dec 11

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Year In Search 2022: Brahmastra, Lata Mangeshkar, IPL and more

Google Year In Search 2022: Brahmastra, Lata Mangeshkar, IPL and more

Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets a limited House of the Dragon edition, India sale begins December 13

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart: Check offers

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?