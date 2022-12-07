Riot Games has announced a new mode in its popular first-person tactical hero shooter game Valorant. The new mode is called Swiftplay and is said to be the condensed version of the standard 5v5 Unrated Spike mode. In addition to this, the last patch of the year Patch 5.12 is also out for the game bringing quite a few changes. Also Read - Riot Games introduces its first Indian agent called Harbor in its free-to-play game Valorant

New Swiftplay mode is available in the Beta stage

Starting with the new mode, the Swiftplay mode is currently in the Beta version and is coming with Patch 5.12. Players in all regions can try the new mode to experience a compressed version of the Unrated match.

Swiftplay mode is nothing but standard Unrated mode but with shortened match time. The new mode is aimed to provide the core Valorant experience with a lower time commitment.

Instead of 13 rounds, players will have to win 5 rounds in the 5v5 format. This will allow players to get an unrated-like experience in a short time. Also, it will help players earn XP.

The new mode is already available for playing in the beta stage and will be there till January 10, 2023, that’s when the ongoing Episode 5 Act 3 will end.

Apart from the Swifitplay mode, Patch 5.12 also brings several other changes. All agent abilities have now been tweaked.

Agent Changes in Patch 5.12

Breach’s Ultimate points have been increased to 8 from 7. Chamber’s Rendezvous’ radius is now increased to 13m from 7.5m.

Cypher’s Trapwire’s heath increased to 20. Fade’s Prowler’s health decreased to 60 from 100. The recently released agent Harbor’s High Tide and Cascade times have been increased to 15s and 7s, respectively.

Brimstone’s Incendiary can now damage Cypher’s Trapwire, Razer’s Blast Pack, Sova’s Recon Bolt, Sage’s Barrier Orb, Reyna’s Leer, Killjoy’s Alarmbot, Lockdown, and Nanoswarm.

Lastly, Pheonix’s Hot hands now damage Cypher’s Trapwire, Reyna’s Leer, Raze’s Blast Pack, Sage’s Barrier Orb, Killjoy’s Alarmbot, Lockdown, and Nanoswarm.

If you want to check out the full patch notes, you can head to the official Valorant website here.