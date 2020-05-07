comscore Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil
Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

In a recent blog post the Riot Games announced that the Valorant Beta Key drops are no longer restricted.

  Published: May 7, 2020 11:28 AM IST
Valorant Closed Beta key

The gaming industry is all gaga over Valorant and gamers are itching to get their hands on a beta key. The upcoming first person shooter from Riot Games is currently in its closed beta phase that is happening now. Riot Games released the game in its closed beta on April 7 in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the United States. It has mentioned that the games will be made available soon in the other parts of the world. Also Read - Valorant may be coming to PS4 as game files mention it

In a recent blog post the devs have announced that the Beta Key drops are no longer restricted. All Valorant streams will now be dropping closed beta access keys. “While we’re still running closed beta drops 24/7, please note that this change doesn’t increase the number of drops, just that you can watch any VALORANT stream to be eligible,” reads the blog. “As a reminder: drops happen at all times (even when you’re offline!), but only for players in Europe, Canada, United States, Turkey, Russia and CIS countries.” The beta is now available to play in Brazil, LATAM, and Korea. Also Read - Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN: How to watch

As for the people who have access to the game right now, it mainly consists of prominent streamers that Riot Games provided keys to. But this list is growing and Riot Games has implemented an innovative manner to give out more keys. This method ensures that the game becomes popular and is marketed at the same time. Also Read - Valorant drops now available on all streams, expanded to new region

Here are the steps to get a Valorant Beta Key:

– Start off the process by going to the Riot Games website and sign up for an account or logging into an existing one.

– Once that is done, go to Twitch website and either log in or create a new account.

– Then go to setting and link you Twitch account to the Riot Games account.

– After linking accounts go to the streams under the ‘Valorant’ tab and watch for at least two hours.

Note: The stream should mention if it has drops enabled. Watching for two hours is a minimum to qualify for a key drop, but the longer you watch the better your chances of getting a drop. Right now all Valorant streams are filled with people, hence the drop rates may be low. Even if you’re from a region that does not have the game yet, it could not hurt to have a beta key ready for the launch.

