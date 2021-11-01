Valorant Chamber Sentinel Agent: Abilities, Ultimate, Episode 3, Act 3 release, and more

Riot Games has added a new agent to the roster, Chamber, that comes with a customised arsenal of weapons. The creator released a special trailer to showcase the new character’s distingué appearance and his ability kit. Also Read - Is Deadeye the new Valorant agent joining the roster next week?

The agent that looks more like an assassin is a well-dressed classy weapon designer who has his unique set of skills like the other agents in the tactical FPS game and takes advantage of his customised arsenal to hold the line and pick off enemies far off.

As per the developers, Chamber takes inspiration from the archetype of the "gentleman assassin." After Killjoy, Chamber comes next as the Sentinel-class agent and joins two Sentinel agents, Sage, and Cypher. Chamber involves secondary weapons disguised as abilities, and his gameplay revolves around "highly lethal, pinpoint accuracy."

“That feeling was the core of his thematic: the idea that the distance of the shot, the breeze in the wind, the type of powder in the ammo, all these fine details must be taken into account to land the perfect hit,” Riot cites.

Chamber, Valorant’s new agent: Detailed breakdown of his ability kit, release, and more

Ultimate – Tour de Force

Activate to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

C – Trademark

Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

E – Rendezvous

Place two teleport anchors something similar to Yoru’s Gatecrash ability. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed.

Q – Headhunter

Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alt fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

Chamber will join Valorant’s roster on November 16 and will be included within Patch 3.10. As for the new Battlepass season, it will go live with the 3.09 patch.

While new agents are added to the game alongside new Acts, Riot had to delay Chamber’s addition due to some issue with the character.

“As development progressed on [Chamber], it was clear to us that they were not at the quality bar you’ve come to expect from us. It’s why we’ve opted to hold the agent for an additional two weeks, while we work on polishing up those final aspects. Sometimes the last 10% of work really brings together the previous 90% of work. Our concern is that gameplay clarity, such as visual cues of what the agent is doing, was not quite there yet. In a game like Valorant where decisions are made in milliseconds, these aspects must be there. This was not an easy decision for us, and hope you understand while we take the extra time to wrap up the final loose ends,” Valorant character producer John Goscicki earlier mentioned in a blog post.

Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 is scheduled to release on Tuesday, November 2, with Act 3 bringing a new battle pass to the game.