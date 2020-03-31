comscore Valorant closed beta date revealed, coming soon to limited regions
News

Valorant closed beta date revealed, coming soon to limited regions

Gaming

The closed beta will start from April 7 and will be initially available in will be available in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the United States.

  • Published: March 31, 2020 4:12 PM IST
Valorant main

Upcoming first person shooter game from Riot Games, Valorant is coming on closed beta. The closed beta will start from April 7 and will be initially available in will be available in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the United States. But the devs say that it may become available in more regions in the future. This depends on how the situation with the coronavirus improves.

“Our plan was to bring the Valorant closed beta to as many players around the world as quickly as possible, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those plans, compromising a wider global rollout. For now, we have to focus on the regions where we feel most ready, with more regions following in the months to come,” Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon stated.

She explained that Riot Games wants to “engage with players globally” as soon as possible. Which means that player count will be increased soon. “We won’t be letting everyone playtest Valorant until we’re absolutely sure we can handle it in this newly uncertain environment,” Donlon added.

Riot Games' next project is called Valorant and its an FPS game

Also Read

Riot Games' next project is called Valorant and its an FPS game

What is Valorant?

Valorant from Riot Games and it is apparently a cross between Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege. The game was first officially talked about by Riot Games back in 2019. It had announced that the company is working on a new Project-A which it turns out is the game called Valorent.

According to reports by those that have tried out Valorent, the game has strong vibes of Counter Strike Global Offensive with elements from Rainbow Six Siege. Riot Games is pushing this as a competitive shooter of a game. Like in Counter Strike, players in Valorent will be playing in teams of 5 vs another team of 5. The objective of the game is to either plant a bomb which is called a spike, while the other team defends. Needless of say the team that eliminates the whole of the other team wins the round. There will apparently be 25 rounds total in a game and the objective is to win 13 rounds before the other team does.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 4:12 PM IST

