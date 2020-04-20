comscore Valorant drops now available on all streams, expanded to new region
News

Valorant drops now available on all streams, expanded to new region

Gaming

In a new blog post the devs have announced that the Beta Key drops are no longer restricted.

  Published: April 20, 2020 1:57 PM IST
Valorant 4

The trending game of the industry right now is Valorant and gamers are itching to get their hands on a beta key. The upcoming first person shooter from Riot Games is currently in its closed beta phase that is happening now. Riot Games released the game in its closed beta on April 7 in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the United States. It has mentioned that the games will be made available soon in the other parts of the world. Also Read - Here's how you can get a Valorant Beta key from Riot Games

In a new blog post the devs have announced that the Beta Key drops are no longer restricted. All Valorant streams will now be dropping closed beta access keys. “While we’re still running closed beta drops 24/7, please note that this change doesn’t increase the number of drops, just that you can watch any VALORANT stream to be eligible,” reads the blog. “As a reminder: drops happen at all times (even when you’re offline!), but only for players in Europe, Canada, United States, Turkey, Russia and CIS countries.” The beta will be expanded to new regions, which include Brazil, LATAM, and Korea. Also Read - Valorant closed beta date revealed, coming soon to limited regions

As for the people who have access to the game right now, it mainly consists of prominent streamers that Riot Games provided keys to. But this list is growing and Riot Games has implemented an innovative manner to give out more keys. This methos ensures that the game becomes popular and is marketed at the same time. Also Read - Riot Games' next project is called Valorant and its an FPS game

Here are the steps to get a Valorant Beta Key:

– Start off the process by going to the Riot Games website and sign up for an account or logging into an existing one.

– Once that is done, go to Twitch website and either log in or create a new account.

– Then go to setting and link you Twitch account to the Riot Games account.

– After linking accounts go to the streams under the ‘Valorant’ tab and watch for at least two hours.

Note: The stream should mention if it has drops enabled. Watching for two hours is a minimum to qualify for a key drop, but the longer you watch the better your chances of getting a drop. Right now all Valorant streams are filled with people, hence the drop rates may be low. Even if you’re from a region that does not have the game yet, it could not hurt to have a beta key ready for the launch.

  Published Date: April 20, 2020 1:57 PM IST

