comscore Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
News

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

Gaming

This is going to be the first official Valorant tournament from Riot Game after launching the game.

  • Published: June 18, 2020 7:03 PM IST
Valorant Ignition series 2020

Riot Games has announced the Ignition Series, which is competitive ecosystem for Valorant. In a blog, Whalen Rozelle and Kasra Jafroodi, two members of the Valorant global esport team announced the details. During the closed beta, hundreds of tournaments and invitationals took place around the world. And Valorant competition globally grew by making it easier to follow the sport through a more organized cadence of events. Also Read - Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

As such, Riot Games in introducing the Valorant Ignition Series. This is an official Riot-partner program where we spotlight a few tournaments each week, help discover talented players, and build global recognition for top Valorant pros and teams. Also Read - Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

To create the Ignition Series, it has partnered with more than 20 esports organizations around the world. They will bring you Valorant events. Each organizer will use their expertise to design their own unique Ignition Series tournament. We can expect to see a combination of competitive open qualifiers, show matches, and invitationals featuring top players of the game, established personalities, and aspiring amateurs. In places where Valorant has launched, these tournaments will provide players with the opportunity to begin building their region’s competitive legacy. While we’re only announcing a few tournaments today, the Ignition Series will have events in North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Oceania, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East. Also Read - Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Also Read

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Riot Games will support Ignition Series events with amplification through their channels. This will include a dedicated page with an updated schedule, and sharing lessons between tournament organizers to improve the experience week over week. Riot Games is working with partners to lock in additional events and expect the Ignition Series to run through the fall.

“We’ve already learned so much from community and organizer feedback, and we’re actively working with the development team on features that will help make it easier to watch as well as opportunities that will provide a level of competition beyond the ranked system.” Mentions the blog.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 18, 2020 7:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
Gaming
Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

News

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

News

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

News

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

News

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

Gaming

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Gaming

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest
Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Gaming

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs
Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Gaming

Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year
Valorant is hardware banning cheaters and they just can't play anymore

Gaming

Valorant is hardware banning cheaters and they just can't play anymore

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने एक बार फिर से भारत में बढ़ाई इन दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें

Jio Platforms को मिला एक और बड़ा निवेशक, अब तक हुआ 1,15,693 करोड़ का निवेश

आपके स्मार्टफोन को एंड्रॉयड 11 बीटा का अपडेट मिलेगा या नहीं? ऐसे करें चेक

TCL ने भारत में 4K और 8K QLED smart TVs लॉन्च किए, कीमत 45,990 रुपये से शुरू

भारत की प्रति व्यक्ति मासिक डेटा खपत 2025 तक 25 जीबी तक पहुंचने की संभावना : एरिक्सन

Latest Videos

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director
Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020
News
Huawei leads global smartphone market in April 2020
Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India

News

Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India
Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

News

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset
Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available

News

Google Duo video call support for 32 people now available
Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

News

Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers