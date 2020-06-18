Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

Riot Games has announced the Ignition Series, which is competitive ecosystem for Valorant. In a blog, Whalen Rozelle and Kasra Jafroodi, two members of the Valorant global esport team announced the details. During the closed beta, hundreds of tournaments and invitationals took place around the world. And Valorant competition globally grew by making it easier to follow the sport through a more organized cadence of events. Also Read - Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

As such, Riot Games in introducing the Valorant Ignition Series. This is an official Riot-partner program where we spotlight a few tournaments each week, help discover talented players, and build global recognition for top Valorant pros and teams.

To create the Ignition Series, it has partnered with more than 20 esports organizations around the world. They will bring you Valorant events. Each organizer will use their expertise to design their own unique Ignition Series tournament. We can expect to see a combination of competitive open qualifiers, show matches, and invitationals featuring top players of the game, established personalities, and aspiring amateurs. In places where Valorant has launched, these tournaments will provide players with the opportunity to begin building their region's competitive legacy. While we're only announcing a few tournaments today, the Ignition Series will have events in North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Oceania, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East.

Riot Games will support Ignition Series events with amplification through their channels. This will include a dedicated page with an updated schedule, and sharing lessons between tournament organizers to improve the experience week over week. Riot Games is working with partners to lock in additional events and expect the Ignition Series to run through the fall.

“We’ve already learned so much from community and organizer feedback, and we’re actively working with the development team on features that will help make it easier to watch as well as opportunities that will provide a level of competition beyond the ranked system.” Mentions the blog.