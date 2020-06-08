comscore Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year
Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Sukamal Pegu who is the publishing head of South Asia for Valorant has spoken about this issue.

  Published: June 8, 2020 7:44 PM IST
Valorant just launched globally and Indians were included in the fray at the last moment. Indian players like their Middle East counter parts can join the game on the South Asian servers. But it seems like Indians and other South Asian countries will be getting their servers later this year. Sukamal Pegu who is the publishing head of South Asia for Valorant spoke about this issue and said, “Riot Games is highly committed to providing the India and rest of the South Asia region with an excellent gaming experience.” Also Read - Valorant is hardware banning cheaters and they just can't play anymore

Pegu has remarked that the players should be face issues just because there aren’t official servers in their regions. “While you’ll be joining the worldwide launch on June 2, the official servers which will support the Middle East & South Asia will come later in the year. Players in South Asia will be playing on the South East Asia servers (for now), and though you will experience a higher ping, you’ll still be able to engage in enjoyable competitive battles.” Also Read - Riot Games' has officially launched Valorant with a new map and agent


He also added, “Make sure you register with your actual home country and original Riot ID to make your future server transition easier!” Pegu concluded by saying, “Our ِِregional social handles will soon be launched. Keep an eye out to get the latest updates.” Also Read - Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India

Initially, Riot Games had announced that the game would not be available in these regions. But this was changed and players from India will get servers later but can connect to South Asian servers now. Indian players are getting high pings for the moment. The first act of Valorant saw devs add a new agent called Reyna, who is apparently from Mexico. Besides this a new map called Ascent has also been added. It has been described as, “an open playground for small wars of position and attrition.”

A new mode called Spike Rush has also been added to the game. The agents Sage, Omen, Phoenix, Raze and Jett have all been balanced out with buffs and nerfs.

As for the Ascent Map is set in Italy that features a large, open middle area that both teams can skirmish over. Mid is a playground for diverse ability use and successfully controlling the area opens additional routes for Attackers to both Spike sites. The game does not have ‘Competitive mode’ available on launch. The devs argue, “our initial focus is making sure our service is stable before activating competitive matchmaking.”

The devs have also introduced a whole lot of performance updates with the patch notes 1.0. One of the more prevalent problems fixed is that players previously faced is framerate dips in combat. The devs have also made adjustments to make sure that the FPS increases on mid to high specs as well as low to mid spec PCs. All the changes to the patch notes can be found here.

  Published Date: June 8, 2020 7:44 PM IST

