  Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India
Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India

Riot Games will also be launching 'new agents, new maps, new skins, and new ways to compete' in Valorant.

  Published: May 22, 2020 5:11 PM IST
The American video game publisher Riot Games has finally announced that Valorant is going live on June 2. The game is going live in all the regions that is has been available in the beta. In addition to that it is also going live in some other regions. Initially, Riot Games had announced that the game would not be available in India, Vietnam, China and the Middle East. But this has since been changed and the announcement now says that India will get servers later but players can connect to South Asian servers. Also Read - Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Riot Games will also be launching ‘new agents, new maps, new skins, and new ways to compete.’ These were announced in the post by Riot Games. Valorant closed beta was available in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, LATAM, Korea, and the United States. Also Read - Valorant may be coming to PS4 as game files mention it

As for the game itself, it is a cross between Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege. The game was first officially talked about by Riot Games back in 2019. It had announced that the company is working on a new Project-A which it turns out is the game called Valorent. Also Read - Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN: How to watch

According to reports by those that have tried out Valorent, the game has strong vibes of Counter Strike Global Offensive with elements from Rainbow Six Siege. Riot Games is pushing this as a competitive shooter of a game. Like in Counter Strike, players in Valorent will be playing in teams of 5 vs another team of 5.

Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

The objective of the game is to either plant a bomb which is called a spike, while the other team defends. Needless of say the team that eliminates the whole of the other team wins the round. There will apparently be 25 rounds total in a game and the objective is to win 13 rounds before the other team does.

  Published Date: May 22, 2020 5:11 PM IST

Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India
Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India
Sony PlayStation 5 will be 100 times faster than PS4

Sony PlayStation 5 will be 100 times faster than PS4

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

Realme TV smart remote first look teased

Realme TV smart remote first look teased

Related Stories

Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India

Gaming

Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India
Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Gaming

Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil
Valorant may be coming to PS4 as game files mention it

Gaming

Valorant may be coming to PS4 as game files mention it
Riot Games offers big bug-bounty on Vanguard program

Gaming

Riot Games offers big bug-bounty on Vanguard program
Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN

Gaming

Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN

How to get a free PC game every week

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing
OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing
Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion
WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta
Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch