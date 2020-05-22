Valorant is being launched by Riot Games on June 2, coming to India

The American video game publisher Riot Games has finally announced that Valorant is going live on June 2. The game is going live in all the regions that is has been available in the beta. In addition to that it is also going live in some other regions. Initially, Riot Games had announced that the game would not be available in India, Vietnam, China and the Middle East. But this has since been changed and the announcement now says that India will get servers later but players can connect to South Asian servers. Also Read - Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Riot Games will also be launching 'new agents, new maps, new skins, and new ways to compete.' These were announced in the post by Riot Games. Valorant closed beta was available in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, LATAM, Korea, and the United States.

As for the game itself, it is a cross between Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege. The game was first officially talked about by Riot Games back in 2019. It had announced that the company is working on a new Project-A which it turns out is the game called Valorent.

Now that we’ve shared a launch date, you’re probably wondering… are we ready? @RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler talk through servers, anti-cheat, tools to fight disruptive behavior, and more. Learn more about what to expect from us at launch and beyond: https://t.co/n6R0xCy8s0 pic.twitter.com/QgxOU7VmCC — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 21, 2020

According to reports by those that have tried out Valorent, the game has strong vibes of Counter Strike Global Offensive with elements from Rainbow Six Siege. Riot Games is pushing this as a competitive shooter of a game. Like in Counter Strike, players in Valorent will be playing in teams of 5 vs another team of 5.

The objective of the game is to either plant a bomb which is called a spike, while the other team defends. Needless of say the team that eliminates the whole of the other team wins the round. There will apparently be 25 rounds total in a game and the objective is to win 13 rounds before the other team does.