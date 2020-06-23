Valorant is finally getting Ranked matches next week

Valorant released without the traditional Ranked mode in it which Riot Games argued with logic. According to Riot Games, the players who were playing the game in the beta had an advantage over those that were not. Hence it held off on adding the ranked mode until later. And it seems like the Ranked mode will finally be added this week with the upcoming update 1.02. Ian Fielding who is the Senior Producer of Valorant, wrote in a new official blog about the ranks we will be seeing with the next update. Also Read - Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

Joe Ziegler, game director of Valorant, had announced that the ranked mode is coming this week earlier. And now the new blog clarifies the different ranks that we will be seeing in the game. The update will hit the game which is scheduled for a downtime from 2:30AM on June 25 to 4:30AM IST. The ranks mentioned in the blog are Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal and Radiant. Except Radiant, all the other ranks have three tiers.

And to start off Valorant will still allow players that are apart in skill groups to play games together. But they still won't allow new players to be teamed up with elites.

“For Immortal and Radiant players, we’ve made some improvements to our matchmaking, but we know that for this specific tier of play, there is still a slight advantage to being in a 5-stack vs playing solo in these top ranks. We are looking into tactics to help address this problem, and plan to share more later this year.” Says the blog.

The blog also mentions that each Acts in Valorant will last about two months. And players will be able to track their progress throughout. And for now the developers are just concentrating on Competitive Matchmaking rolled out globally. It will introduce the other features as and when it can.