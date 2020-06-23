comscore Valorant is finally getting Ranked matches next week
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Valorant is finally getting Ranked matches this week
News

Valorant is finally getting Ranked matches this week

Gaming

The Valorant Ranked mode will finally be added this week with the upcoming update 1.02.

  • Published: June 23, 2020 5:16 PM IST
Valorant ranks

Valorant released without the traditional Ranked mode in it which Riot Games argued with logic. According to Riot Games, the players who were playing the game in the beta had an advantage over those that were not. Hence it held off on adding the ranked mode until later. And it seems like the Ranked mode will finally be added this week with the upcoming update 1.02. Ian Fielding who is the Senior Producer of Valorant, wrote in a new official blog about the ranks we will be seeing with the next update. Also Read - Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

Joe Ziegler, game director of Valorant, had announced that the ranked mode is coming this week earlier. And now the new blog clarifies the different ranks that we will be seeing in the game. The update will hit the game which is scheduled for a downtime from 2:30AM on June 25 to 4:30AM IST. The ranks mentioned in the blog are Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal and Radiant. Except Radiant, all the other ranks have three tiers. Also Read - Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

And to start off Valorant will still allow players that are apart in skill groups to play games together. But they still won’t allow new players to be teamed up with elites. Also Read - Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

“For Immortal and Radiant players, we’ve made some improvements to our matchmaking, but we know that for this specific tier of play, there is still a slight advantage to being in a 5-stack vs playing solo in these top ranks. We are looking into tactics to help address this problem, and plan to share more later this year.” Says the blog.

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

Also Read

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

The blog also mentions that each Acts in Valorant will last about two months. And players will be able to track their progress throughout. And for now the developers are just concentrating on Competitive Matchmaking rolled out globally. It will introduce the other features as and when it can.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2020 5:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android
News
Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android
PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24

Gaming

PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24

Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990

Smart TVs

Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990

Oppo F15 and Reno 2F prices cut by up to Rs 3,000 in India

News

Oppo F15 and Reno 2F prices cut by up to Rs 3,000 in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Complete list of iPhone and iPad devices to support iOS and iPad OS 14

News

Apple WWDC 2020: Complete list of iPhone and iPad devices to support iOS and iPad OS 14

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Honor 9A set to launch with Android 10 and 5,000mAh battery: Expected price, specifications

Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android

Oppo F15 and Reno 2F prices cut by up to Rs 3,000 in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Complete list of iPhone and iPad devices to support iOS and iPad OS 14

Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 update rolled out in India: Check details

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valorant is finally getting Ranked matches next week

Gaming

Valorant is finally getting Ranked matches next week
Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

Gaming

Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games
Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Gaming

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest
Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Gaming

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs
Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

Gaming

Valorant is apparently getting Indian servers by the end of the year

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी ने इन दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में किया इजाफा, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

रेडमी 9 के साथ लॉन्च होगा Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Apple ने WWDC 2020 में iOS 14 को होम स्क्रीन विजिट्स, एप लाइब्रेरी जैसे कई नए फीचर्स के साथ पेश किया

इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा एप्पल का IOS 14 अपडेट, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

जुलाई में लॉन्च होगा ROG Phone 3, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं स्पेसिफिसेशन्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Honor 9A set to launch with Android 10 and 5,000mAh battery: Expected price, specifications
News
Honor 9A set to launch with Android 10 and 5,000mAh battery: Expected price, specifications
Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android

News

Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android
Oppo F15 and Reno 2F prices cut by up to Rs 3,000 in India

News

Oppo F15 and Reno 2F prices cut by up to Rs 3,000 in India
Apple WWDC 2020: Complete list of iPhone and iPad devices to support iOS and iPad OS 14

News

Apple WWDC 2020: Complete list of iPhone and iPad devices to support iOS and iPad OS 14
Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 update rolled out in India: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 update rolled out in India: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers