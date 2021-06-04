Valorant free-to-play tactical shooter game coming to mobile, Riot Games confirms

Valorant, the popular tactical FPS title is coming to mobile devices, developer Riot Games recently confirmed. Also Read - Nodwin Gaming launches Valorant Agni Series 2020

The creator of the popular title League of Legends made the announcement following the Valorant PC version's first anniversary. It was launched as a free-to-play tactical shooter game in 2020 and within a short time it garnered immense popularity and now has over 14 million players.

The game takes the cue from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Overwatch and feature mechanics and character abilities similar to these titles. However, Valorant is a bit more refined with added elements and multiple classes.

Valorant coming to mobile confirms Riot Games

While Riot Games have confirmed the Valorant fps game to be coming to mobile, details on the exact launch date aren’t available yet. However, the publisher has promised of bringing “the same competitive Valorant experience” on mobile. This isn’t a surprise given the developer introduced the League of Legends mobile version ‘Wild Rift’ a couple of months ago. But League of Legends: Wild Rift is only available in limited regions.

Thank you to everyone who’s joined for our first year of VALORANT // Now, reload and ready up — because we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/s2nZk2jCvZ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2021



Speaking on the Valorant mobile launch announcement, Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon said, “One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter.”

“To see our growing player community recognise and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could have expected and we are thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players,” she added.

While it’s exciting news for Valorant fans, it is sure to give tough strife to the popular Android games like Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and yet to be announced Battlegrounds Mobile India.